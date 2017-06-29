Ratings: Big Brother Premiere Dips vs. Last Year, But Dominates Night

Big Brother Ratings
CBS’ Big Brother opened its 19th edition on Wednesday with 5.9 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, dipping 5 and 10 percent year over year yet still dominating the night in the demo.

NBC’s Little Big Shots: Forever Young (6.5 mil/0.9) slipped 12 and 10 percent, commanding Wednesday’s largest audience. The Carmichael Show (3.5 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth to match this season’s demo low.

Over on Fox, MasterChef (3.5 mil/1.) was steady while The F Word (2.1 mil/0.6) hit a demo low.

ABC’s To Tell the Truth (3.2 mil/0.6) was steady.

  1. Mark says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    It was a great premiere. I’m really looking forward to this season. Most of the cast seems pretty likable!

  2. Jeff says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    It’s amazing what Carmichael Show can do!

  3. Wrstlgirl says:
    June 29, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    Thrilled to see Paul back on BB

