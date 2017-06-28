Bates Motel's Olivia Cooke to Star in Vanity Fair Adaptation for Amazon

Bates Motel ingenue Olivia Cooke is set to play Becky Sharp in the latest adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair.

RELATEDGlenn Close Cast In Zombie Comedy Pilot for Amazon

Published in 1848, the classic novel follows the lives of Becky, Emmy Sedley and their friends and families during and after the Napoleonic Wars. The new, seven-part Amazon Studios/ITV co-production, per Deadline, promises to chronicle Becky’s “attempts to claw her way out of poverty and scale the heights of English Society,” unspooling her “story of villainy, crime, merriment, lovemaking, jilting, laughing, cheating, fighting and dancing.” Filming is expected to start in September.

Becky previously has been brought to life by Reese Witherspoon in a 2004 feature film, Natasha Little (The Night Manager) in a 1998 BBC miniseries and Eve Matheson (Jericho) in a 1987 BBC miniseries.