Stephen Colbert, NASA Take On Gwyneth's Magical Goop Stickers

The odds of a “magic healing sticker” being an effective alternative to health care are even slimmer than the odds of Gwyneth Paltrow agreeing to appear on The Late Show again.

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday made a mockery of the Academy Award winner’s Goop lifestyle brand, which has released a line of wearable stickers that allegedly “treat conditions like hangovers, help you with mental focus and even hydrate” — all for the low, low price of $60. “Previously, if you wanted wearable stickers that promote healing, you had to buy a box of Band-Aids,” Colbert said, sarcastically.

Per Goop’s “top-secret research,” the stickers are said to be made with “the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear.” The only problem with that research? The suits worn by NASA’s astronauts don’t contain any such material.

After quoting one NASA scientist who referred to Goop’s research as “a load of BS,” Colbert then introduced a new addition to his own lifestyle product line — which happens to look a lot like duct tape.

Press PLAY on the clip above to watch Colbert lampoon Paltrow’s newest product.

4 Comments
  1. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:04 AM

    No one ever said Paltrow’s elevator went all the way up.

    Reply
