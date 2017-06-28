Melanie Lynskey Castle Rock
Shutterstock

Castle Rock: Melanie Lynskey to Star in Hulu's Stephen King-J.J. Abrams Drama

By /

Melanie Lynskey has scared up the female lead in Castle Rock, Hulu’s forthcoming horror show from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams.

Based on King’s short stories, the 10-episode project is set in the fictional Maine town that’s often featured in his novels. Hulu is billing it as “a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.” 

J.J. Abrams Shows Ranked
Launch Gallery

Lynskey, best known to TV audiences as Two and a Half Men‘s Rose, will play Molly Strand, a woman with a rare medical condition who’s barely scraping by as a real estate agent in a town where every third property is the site of someone’s worst nightmare.

The cast also includes The Knick‘s Andre Holland, Suburgatory‘s Jane Levy and Oscar winner Sissy Spacek (most recently seen in Netflix’s Bloodline).

Manhattan veterans Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason will write and direct all 10 episodes, and will serve as EPs alongside Abrams, King, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. padraicjacob says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:47 AM

    No mention that she was in the TV movie of Rose Red?

    Interesting that they are picking actors with a history in king adaptations

    Reply
  2. Liz says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    I’ve loved her ever since Heavenly Creatures – she was absolutely fantastic and so disturbing.

    Reply
  3. Anne says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:24 AM

    Ooooo!!! I love the concept for this. But I also love that Lynskey is getting a lead! I’ve loved her since Ever After

    Reply
  4. Iris says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:27 AM

    Melanie Lynskey is a terrific, underrated actress in my opinion so I’ll check out this one although I probably won’t like it.

    Reply
  5. Lore says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:47 AM

    IF it says JJ Abrams, im in.. i loved every show that has his name, but #FringeFriday forever

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 