Castle Rock: Melanie Lynskey to Star in Hulu's Stephen King-J.J. Abrams Drama

Melanie Lynskey has scared up the female lead in Castle Rock, Hulu’s forthcoming horror show from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams.

Based on King’s short stories, the 10-episode project is set in the fictional Maine town that’s often featured in his novels. Hulu is billing it as “a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.”

Lynskey, best known to TV audiences as Two and a Half Men‘s Rose, will play Molly Strand, a woman with a rare medical condition who’s barely scraping by as a real estate agent in a town where every third property is the site of someone’s worst nightmare.

The cast also includes The Knick‘s Andre Holland, Suburgatory‘s Jane Levy and Oscar winner Sissy Spacek (most recently seen in Netflix’s Bloodline).

Manhattan veterans Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason will write and direct all 10 episodes, and will serve as EPs alongside Abrams, King, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.