The Carmichael Show to Air Shelved Mass Shooting Episode This Week

An episode of The Carmichael Show that was pulled in the wake of a mass shooting now will air Wednesday at 9/8c, our sister site Deadline reports.

The half-hour, titled “Shoot-up-able,” was postponed after a gunman opened fire at an Alexandria, Va., baseball field on June 14, wounding four people. NBC aired another episode in its place.

In the installment, Jerrod returns home after being at a mall where a mass shooting occurs. Per the official synopsis, “He fights against being coddled by his family and being labeled a victim, but things are made harder when he’s forced to tell a police officer exactly what he saw.”

In a clip from Netflix’s Chelsea, filmed as NBC was still mulling its options, Carmichael Show star Jerrod Carmichael said it would be a disservice for the network not to follow through and air the episode as planned.

“I understand a corporation making that decision, but really, to me, what it says is that you don’t think America is smart enough to handle real dialogue and something that reflects… something that feels honest and true and still respects the victims,” Carmichael said at the time. “We handled the episode with as much love and integrity as we possibly could, but to pull [it] is just criminal.”