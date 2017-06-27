Pretty Little Liars Reveals Alison's Baby Daddy in Series Finale — and It's Insane

No offense to Maury Povich, but Pretty Little Liars just pulled off one of the craziest paternity reveals of all time.

Ever since Alison announced her pregnancy last summer, fans have speculated about its parentage — and while I hate to toot my own horn, I’ll proudly take credit for correctly guessing that its mother was, in fact, Emily Fields. What I can’t take credit for, however, was correctly guessing the child’s father, which was finally revealed Tuesday during the Freeform drama’s two-hour series finale.

Ladies and gentlemen, the father of PLL‘s “Emison” baby is… Wren! The big reveal came midway through the finale’s second hour, following Spencer’s meeting with A.D. — aka her secret British twin Alex Drake! (Yeah, it’s complicated. Consult this post for more details.)

Anyway, Alex was holding one of Emily and Alison’s children on the morning of Aria’s wedding and couldn’t refrain from telling the lovely young lady that she has her dad’s eyes. (Sadly, Wren wasn’t able to join in the surprise, as — according to Alex — he’s no longer among the living.)

When asked about the paternity twist ahead of the episode’s premiere, executive producer Marlene King told TVLine that the reveal would be “rewarding and satisfying,” as well as “surprising.” I don’t know about those first two, but I can say with certainty that it surprised me.

Tell me: Is your mind completely blown right now? Or were you one of the wise few who saw this coming from a mile away? Drop a comment with your reaction(s) to the series finale’s paternity reveal below.