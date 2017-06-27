Pretty Little Liars: A.D. Is Revealed in Series Finale — Did You Guess Right?

A.D. may have driven off into the sunset on last week’s Pretty Little Liars, but they were back in full force for Tuesday’s series finale — and just in time to reveal their true identity!
That’s right, folks, we no longer have to refer to A.D. by a gender-neutral pronoun. We finally know with exact certainty that A.D. — the latest masked monster to terrorize the good-ish people of Rosewood, Penn. — is none other than Spencer’s evil twin, Alex Drake!
The big reveal went down in the middle of the two-hour series finale, following Mary Drake’s escape from prison. (Nice going, Rosewood PD!) Spencer awoke in a mysterious bunker, where she was confronted by — wait for it — Alex Drake, who had no idea about her relatives in Rosewood until Wren met her at a bar in London.
And Alex has been in Rosewood ever since, assuming Spencer’s identity on multiple occasions — including the last time she slept with Toby after Yvonne’s death. (For what it’s worth, I did think it was a little suspicious for Spencer to show such little respect for the dead.)
Were you totally blindsided by A.D.’s reveal, or did you see “Alex” coming all along? Grade the series finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
They officially ruined this show.
Agreed i was dissapointed af by the reveal
this was 100000% what i had expected and so far alex drake is legendary, psycho and awesome.
Predictable so mad
Totally blindsided. Never expected that
Awful episode!!! So upset.
Serious B.S. very disappointed
Couldn’t have been a bigger let down. Good thing there were other enjoyable parts. Total screw up on AD
You mean to me that they could build a fake houses, but couldn’t afford to give poor Troian a dialect coach? Unless they were wanting her to sound like a horrible Eliza Doolittle because they succeeded in that.
Bahaha I have no idea why my phone added “to me” after the word mean. LOL
I’m so done the finale the ending really a spin off !
i liked it. So much better than that Charlotte A mess reveal. I knew they would do a Spencer twin..it was obvious in those last 10 episodes, when everything was going around Spencer’s family. Troian was AMAZING as always. I didn’t liked the accent much..but oh well..Great finale. I’m gonna miss this craziness. It was a CrAzy ride for sure!
Marlene King you really disappointed me as showrunner.. not even a last surprise ending.. I hate the ridiculous new disappearing of a girl (Addison) with new liars.. if I was the writer of the last scene I would show up the new A, put his or her face in front of the camera and give us a shhhh like the opening titles
Even though I hate the twincer direction, and wish they had considered a different direction, YES I DID GUESS that we’d been watching her twin for the season and spencer was either locked away or just none the wiser.
When I brought this suggestion up with other big pll bloggers online they all responded negatively with –
nah that would mean they wasted all work on developing Spencer’s character; or
That just seems a bit to far or strange
I’m glad that they did “push the envelope” and do something shocking like that. Makes me like the twin direction a little.
I didn’t like the ending. Since the beginning it was obvious that Lucas would probably be the last A. Then he appears on the show being suspicious. AD even had the 2nd comic and drew a headstone. So I figured someone would die. If AD’s motivation was to find Charlotte’s killer than why didn’t she kill Mona if Mona actually did it. They never explained Noel Khan’s part in the whole thing. Also AD appeared to be a guy in the dollhouse. I think the whole Spencer twin reveal was ridiculous. I think Marlene was initially going to have Lucas as AD, but a lot of her fan’s kept wanting AD to be Spencer’s twin. So she went with what the fans wanted.