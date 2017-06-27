Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Recap: Grade the Girls' Goodbye to Rosewood

After seven long years, give or take a few time jumps, the town of Rosewood is finally at peace.
The series finale of Pretty Little Liars finally brought Aria, Hanna, Emily, Spencer and Alison’s collective nightmare to an end, revealing the identity of A.D. and tying up (nearly) every loose end left untied from the past seven seasons.
Ahead of Tuesday’s finale, executive producer Marlene King — who also wrote and directed the farewell event — told TVLine that the episode would be “structured as a two-hour movie. It’s paced like a feature film, not the way we do regular episodes. … That pacing will feel different and feel special.”
On that much, we can all agree. In fact, given the finale’s jam-packed nature, I’m just going to bullet the biggest events from the episode, which picked up one year after A.D.’s alleged departure. … Cool? Cool. Let’s do this:
* In addition to (still!) planning their wedding, Aria and Ezra were also taking meetings at a movie studio interested in turning their book into a feature film. (During one specific jaunt through the lot, Ezra told Aria that he loves her ugly cry and think it’s “unique,” a fun nod back to this iconic moment.) Aria nearly called off the wedding after discovering that she can’t have children, but Ezra was hearing none of that.
* Alison and Emily were still living together, raising their twin children — yes, twins! — Lily and Grace. They were also still working at Rosewood High School, where a new generation of Liars was already being stalked.
* (Allegedly) no longer as sharp as she used to be thanks to her new meds, Mona moved in with Hanna and Caleb, understandably putting a strain on their relationship. (They were just trying to get pregnant, dagnabbit!)
* Melissa returned to town, and it almost seemed like she and Spencer are finally getting along — save for arguing about which of them gets to sleep in the barn. Of course, it didn’t take long for Melissa to show her true stripes, or rather, her true solids; she was spotted lurking in the bushes, black hoodie and all, during the Liars’ dinner at the Lost Woods. Then, in a twist only PLL could get away with at this point, “Melissa” removed her mask to reveal that she was actually… Mona!
* Toby also returned to town — though he traveled all the way from Africa, apparently — and he got a lot more than he bargained for when he ordered room service to his hotel room… if you know what I mean. (And if you don’t, he and Spencer had sex.)
* At Aria and Ezra’s rehearsal dinner, the #PLLMoms reminisced about old times — like when they were trapped in the wine cellar for what I imagine was a large portion of the Season 6 time jump. (“You know Pam didn’t drink for a year after that?”)
* After getting caught consorting with Emily’s mom, Alison revealed that she was planning a big romantic proposal — which, as Ali noted, did not include the pug sweatshirt she was currently wearing. But Ali’s never been one to let fashion get in her way, so she still delivered the proposal of a lifetime, complete with Emily’s grandmother’s wedding ring. And she said yes!
* That’s when things went completely off the rails: Following Mary Drake’s escape from prison, Spencer was kidnapped by Mona, only to wake up in a mysterious bunker with… her evil twin! That’s right, Spencer has a twin named Alex Drake, who didn’t know a damn thing about her relatives in Rosewood until Wren met her at a bar in London. And it turns out Alex has been in Rosewood for quite some time; not only did she sleep with Toby a few episodes earlier, but she was also the one Ezra saw talking to Wren at the airport a few weeks ago.
* During a brief Q&A session in the bunker, Alex told Spencer to what degree each of the A-Team members were working for her. Sydney, for example, was a “one-off,” while Charlotte — her true half-sister — was a much more integral part of her plan. Perhaps the biggest surprise from this info dump was that Archer pursued Alison on his own after linking up with Mary Drake. (Also, Alex said that even though she paid for Jenna’s eye surgery, she’s “still blind as a bat.”)
* Despite that apparent blindness, it was Jenna who helped Toby figure out that Spencer was actually Alex. And Emily definitely wins the award for Best Reaction: “Out of all the insane theories we’ve jumped to, Spencer having an evil twin has got to be the most insane.”
* Following a nasty scuffle with Alex in the bunker, the Liars emerged victorious and lived to see Aria and Ezra finally tie the knot. And for Hanna to reveal that she’s pregnant! And for Marlene King to make an epic cameo!
* The final moments found Mona running a creepy doll shop in Paris, naturally, though it wasn’t the merchandise that made it such a special place. No, that would be Mona’s secret basement dollhouse, where Alex and Mary Drake will likely live out the rest of their days like living dolls.
* And the final final moments cut to a group of girls enjoying a sleepover on a stormy summer night, only to have their fun interrupted by one of them going missing! (That’s right, ladies and gentlemen — it’s all happening… again.)
OK, time to discuss: Did the finale answer enough of your burning questions? Were you satisfied by the overall ending? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.
Thank goodness it is all over
i don’t even know what to say. I think they wanted Aria to be A but because people were zoning in on her being A, they didn’t know what the eff to do and they did the wrong damn thing. Seriously. were series finale in a long while.
i liked it. So much better than that Charlotte A mess reveal. I knew they would do a Spencer twin..it was obvious in those last 10 episodes, when everything was going around Spencer’s family. Troian was AMAZING as always. I didn’t liked the accent much..but oh well..Great finale. I’m gonna miss this craziness. It was a CrAzy ride for sure!
I am so disappointed. The whole alex drake thing was dumb. Random character. This was as dumb as cece being A. What about all of Allison’s loose ends? Vivienne dark bloom. All the Cape may stuff? Allison’s big change in personality and whatever her threats were to that Cyrus guy….holes holes holes. Felt like a bunch of filler. And I was bored. I looked at the clock seen it was 730 and thought wtf! There is no time left for any of the things I want to know. This doesn’t feel right. Marlene made a cameo and said sorry for interrupting the wedding. Uh yeah u should say sorry but for the way you decided to go with this story. Didn’t feel proper. And why are they replaying it over again with a new group of girls? Who cares. How about properly finishing the show I spent years agonizing over?! Arggg.
Oh yeah what about cleaning up the NAT club. So much forgotten. I feel the same after watching the finale that I did about questions I had before the finale. This show went wrong after Charlotte as A. It feels like it went off course and I kept watching waiting for it to make sense and get back on track. But nah.
What about Bethany young…why isn’t that tidied up?
Seriously? Previously unknown evil twin? How clichéd can you get? What a hot mess this finale was. And what a disappointment.
The twin thing was suspected but Troian did a brilliant job in playing a different person. You could tell in some scenes that it wasn’t Spencer, meaning Troian is a very good actress. Runs in the family I guess. Her mother was also a great actress.
I feel so let down! This season has been so bad and I was hoping this episode would make It all worth it. Sadly, it didn’t. Where was Melissa the rest of the episode and Mike?!? His sister was getting married.
How was Mona able to afford all that Paris stuff at the end?
so why was ezra locked away by AD?
I bet Ella wished she had Piper’s power when talking with Ezra’s mother at the rehearsal dinner. — Where the heck was Mike at? Not even a mention of him not attending his sister’s wedding? — It’s sad that Emily/Allison won’t ever find out who the father is. — How did Mary & Alex become live-in’s with Mona? She stole them from prison? — I definitely liked Aria’s second wedding dress! — ‘Evil Twin’ – Seriously?? This episode was ridiculous in so many ways.
It was ok but very rushed. This turned into Spencers story which really went against the shows premise