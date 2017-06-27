'Pretty Little Liars' Finale Week
Pretty Little Liars Best Worst Couples
Courtesy of Freeform

Pretty Little Liars: 20 Couples Ranked From Grossest to Greatest

By

If there’s one thing Pretty Little Liars enjoys serving up more than red herrings, it’s problematic pairings.

Pretty Little Liars: Best & Worst Couples
The fact is, even the Freeform drama’s most beloved pairings have had to weather more scandals and hardships than the average real-life relationship could ever survive — you know, unless teacher-student hookups, forced inseminations and mental asylum-based affairs are more common than I give them credit for.

With Pretty Little Liars‘ series finale now just hours away (it all goes down tonight at 8/7c!), TVLine is taking one last look at 20 of Rosewood’s most memorable couples — for better or worse — and putting them all under our Giant Magnifying Glass of Scrutiny™.

(Disclaimer: We went with what we consider to be 20 of the most relevant couples in PLL history. There’s always a chance we left out some of your favorites, and for that, we have a comments section.)

Browse our gallery of Rosewood couples, ranked from grosses to greatest — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own best and worst pairings below.

Comments

1 Comment
  1. Gift says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:19 AM

    Ezra and Aria will always be my best couple in PLL. Followed by Spenser and Toby. I will miss seeing you guys. Love u all.

    Reply
