Halt and Catch Fire Gets Final Season Premiere Date — Watch a Teaser

Fire up those modems, Halt and Catch Fire fans: AMC has announced a premiere date for the computer drama’s fourth and final season… and released some intriguing first-look footage as well.

Season 4 of Halt will debut Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9/8c, the network announced on Tuesday, with a two-hour premiere. And judging by the teaser above, we’re entering the early days of the Internet, with an excited Gordon saying: “We’re building it together… and it’s awesome!” (Well… just wait until you see what a mess it turns into, Gordo.)

The teaser also offers glimpses of Donna sipping Champagne at a new job (“You know this office is a boys’ club”), Cameron — still sporting that long, brown hair — sulking on her bed (“It feels like this weird dream”) and new cast addition Anna Chlumsky happily shaking Gordon’s hand. Plus, old lovers/rivals Cameron and Joe’s paths cross once again when he shows up on her doorstep. Does he need to enlist her coding genius one last time?

Press PLAY on the video above for a first look at Halt‘s final season, then hit the comments: What do you want to see in Season 4?

1 Comment
  1. RockGolf (@rock_golf) says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:22 AM

    I really have to thank AMC for giving us more than even one season of this terrific show.
    It’s in the same league as Mad Men and Breaking Bad.

    Smart, complex, funny.
    It never stood a chance.

