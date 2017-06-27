Freida Pinto The Path
Shutterstock

Freida Pinto Joins The Path Season 3 as Potential Love Interest for [Spoiler]

By /

Slumdog Millionaire‘s Freida Pinto is cutting a Path to Hulu, joining the religious-themed drama’s upcoming third season as a series regular, TVLine has learned. 

Jason Katims Shows Ranked
Launch Gallery

Pinto — who’s recently starred opposite Idris Elba in Showtime’s six-part drama Guerrilla — will play Vera, a sleek new publicist for the Meyerist movement who forges a personal connection with Aaron Paul’s Eddie, but may have her own secret agenda. (Cut to Michelle Monaghan’s emotionally unstable Sarah keying the new girl’s car in a fit of rage-fueled jealousy.)

Production on The Path‘s 13-episode third season commenced this week in New York ahead of an early 2018 premiere.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 