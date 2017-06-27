Freida Pinto Joins The Path Season 3 as Potential Love Interest for [Spoiler]

Slumdog Millionaire‘s Freida Pinto is cutting a Path to Hulu, joining the religious-themed drama’s upcoming third season as a series regular, TVLine has learned.

Pinto — who’s recently starred opposite Idris Elba in Showtime’s six-part drama Guerrilla — will play Vera, a sleek new publicist for the Meyerist movement who forges a personal connection with Aaron Paul’s Eddie, but may have her own secret agenda. (Cut to Michelle Monaghan’s emotionally unstable Sarah keying the new girl’s car in a fit of rage-fueled jealousy.)

Production on The Path‘s 13-episode third season commenced this week in New York ahead of an early 2018 premiere.