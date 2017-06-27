Exclusive
Blood Drive Julian Slink
Courtesy of Syfy

Blood Drive Sneak Peek: Julian Slink Gets 'Notes' From the #*&!ing Network

By

After enduring the monotony of waiting in a corporate lobby, Blood Drive emcee Julian Slink was assured that the show will go on — though his Heart Industries overlords have a few “notes” to pass along about the perverse production.

In the sneak peek below from Episode 3 of the subversive Syfy series (airing Wednesdays at 10/9c), Julian (played to perfecting by Falling Skies antihero Colin Cunningham) is — ugh — put on hold while network brass round up the rest of the “team.” The gruesome gauntlet’s heathenly host then braces to hear what their first “note” is, though frankly, it sounds like something he can work with!

Elsewhere in the episode “Steel City Nightfall,” Grace and Arthur (played by Christina Ochoa and Alan Ritchson) race through a mysterious city only to fall prey to its nocturnal inhabitants.

