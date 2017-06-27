American Ninja Warrior Ratings
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Ninja Warrior Bests Bach', Feud Rerun Triples Still Star-Crossed

By /

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior this Monday delivered 6 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, besting The Bachelorette on both counts — for the first time in nearly two years — to lead the night in both measures.

Leading out of that, Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (3.9 mil/1.1) slipped 13 percent and a tenth week-to-week.

ABC’s aforementioned Bachelorette (5.3 mil/1.4) slipped 10 percent and two tenths to mark season lows. A Celebrity Family Feud rerun (4.3 mil/1.0) more than tripled the most recent Monday rating of Saturday-bound Still Star-Crossed.

Over on Fox, So You Think You Can Dance (3.1 mil/0.8) dipped, while Superhuman (2.5 mil/0.7) held steady.

4 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:44 AM

    Yeah, I deleted Star Crossed after I heard they moved it. Not good enough for me to spend time on anyway.

    Reply
  2. A says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:02 AM

    American Ninja Warrior is the greatest show on TV right now. Jessie is amazing!

    Reply
  3. Iakovos says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    NINJA WARRIOR is the perfect summer show. Love the uplifting backstories and absence of snark. There is no villain, other than the course. The message that the attempt or journey is more important than the outcome or destination rings loudly and with truth. Glad to see it winning its time slot.

    Reply
  4. ME says:
    June 27, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    ABC’s Summer of games continues to exceed expectations. A CFF rerun ( 1.0 and 4.3 M) more than triples Still Star- Crossed last rating. With Spartan: UTC pulling a 1.1 and 3.9 M viewers.. people will watch tv at 10 et after all.

    Reply
