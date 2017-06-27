Ratings: Ninja Warrior Bests Bach', Feud Rerun Triples Still Star-Crossed

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior this Monday delivered 6 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, besting The Bachelorette on both counts — for the first time in nearly two years — to lead the night in both measures.

Leading out of that, Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (3.9 mil/1.1) slipped 13 percent and a tenth week-to-week.

ABC’s aforementioned Bachelorette (5.3 mil/1.4) slipped 10 percent and two tenths to mark season lows. A Celebrity Family Feud rerun (4.3 mil/1.0) more than tripled the most recent Monday rating of Saturday-bound Still Star-Crossed.

Over on Fox, So You Think You Can Dance (3.1 mil/0.8) dipped, while Superhuman (2.5 mil/0.7) held steady.