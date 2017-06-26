Ratings: Megyn Kelly Hits New Lows

NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly this Sunday drew 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking down on both counts from last week’s Alex Jones kerfuffle to mark new lows in Week 4.

The freshman newsmagazine has declined each week since its June 4 debut to 6.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (7.1 mil/1.4) was steady and easily led the night in both measures, while Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (5.5 mil/1.1) and Not Steve Harvey’s $100,000 Pyramid (5.2 mil/1.1) rose one and two tenths, respectively.

Fox’s American Grit (1 mil/0.4) ticked down.