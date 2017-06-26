Ratings: Megyn Kelly Hits New Lows

NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly this Sunday drew 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking down on both counts from last week’s Alex Jones kerfuffle to mark new lows in Week 4.
The freshman newsmagazine has declined each week since its June 4 debut to 6.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.
Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (7.1 mil/1.4) was steady and easily led the night in both measures, while Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (5.5 mil/1.1) and Not Steve Harvey’s $100,000 Pyramid (5.2 mil/1.1) rose one and two tenths, respectively.
Fox’s American Grit (1 mil/0.4) ticked down.
How low can anything other than a game show( at least on ABC anyway) go? NBC way overpaid for Kelly what a flop. And American Grit almost under a million viewers on FOX? I know viewers don’t count but still.
NBC bet on the wrong horse.
She should have stayed at Fox
I was somewhat interested in the subject matter of last nights installment but because it was Megyn Kelly I didn’t watch.
NBC = No Body Cares
MK on NBC = No Bloody Chance
The only reason I knew who Megyn Kelly was was because of those sexual harassment charges she accused Roger Ailes of. I’ve never been a fan of Fox News or that idiot but all of these high profile women coming out accusing their bosses of sexual harassment is nothing more than to either get out of their recording contracts like that no-talent hack, Ke$ha or those other idiots like all those women who are accusing Bill Cosby of rape (many of those women had their lawsuits tossed out of court because they were unbelievable). Not only do they end up tarnishing those women who are actually sexually harassed by their bosses but they cause irreparable harm to the bosses they worked for who used their bodies and their sex appeal to get their jobs in the first place. It’s ridiculous.
Way to blame the victims. IDIOT!
Seriously. Because they are in the public eye they can’t be sexually harassed? Or because you love the artist or famous person they can’t be a harasser or rapist? SMH.