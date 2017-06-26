Megyn Kelly Ratings
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Megyn Kelly Hits New Lows

By /

NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly this Sunday drew 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking down on both counts from last week’s Alex Jones kerfuffle to mark new lows in Week 4.

The freshman newsmagazine has declined each week since its June 4 debut to 6.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

RELATEDTwin Peaks Recap: Da Bomb Diggity?

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (7.1 mil/1.4) was steady and easily led the night in both measures, while Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (5.5 mil/1.1) and Not Steve Harvey’s $100,000 Pyramid (5.2 mil/1.1) rose one and two tenths, respectively.

RELATEDVeep Showrunner Dissects Those Huge Twists, Teases Looming ‘End Game’

Fox’s American Grit (1 mil/0.4) ticked down.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 Comments
  1. kmw says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    How low can anything other than a game show( at least on ABC anyway) go? NBC way overpaid for Kelly what a flop. And American Grit almost under a million viewers on FOX? I know viewers don’t count but still.

    Reply
  2. Frankie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    NBC bet on the wrong horse.

    Reply
  3. Donna Salvi says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:57 AM

    She should have stayed at Fox

    Reply
  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    I was somewhat interested in the subject matter of last nights installment but because it was Megyn Kelly I didn’t watch.

    Reply
  5. Syl says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    NBC = No Body Cares
    MK on NBC = No Bloody Chance

    Reply
  6. keniri says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:43 AM

    The only reason I knew who Megyn Kelly was was because of those sexual harassment charges she accused Roger Ailes of. I’ve never been a fan of Fox News or that idiot but all of these high profile women coming out accusing their bosses of sexual harassment is nothing more than to either get out of their recording contracts like that no-talent hack, Ke$ha or those other idiots like all those women who are accusing Bill Cosby of rape (many of those women had their lawsuits tossed out of court because they were unbelievable). Not only do they end up tarnishing those women who are actually sexually harassed by their bosses but they cause irreparable harm to the bosses they worked for who used their bodies and their sex appeal to get their jobs in the first place. It’s ridiculous.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 