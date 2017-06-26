Marvel's Inhumans Gets ABC Premiere Date, Double-Episode Launch

Marvel’s Inhumans will make its ABC debut on Friday, Sept. 29, with a double-episode premiere starting at 8/7c, Yahoo! TV reports.
Those same episodes (the first two of eight total) will be exclusively released in IMAX theaters on Friday, Sept. 1.
Season 7 of Once Upon a Time will otherwise lead off ABC’s Friday line-up, leading into Inhumans (and later down the road, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.); a premiere date for the fantasy drama’s “reboot” (or for any other ABC series) has not yet been announced.
Marvel’s Inhumans centers on a royal family of superhumans, led by king Black Bolt (played by Hell on Wheels‘ Anson Mount). Additional cast members include Serinda Swan (Graceland) and Ken Leung (Lost), respectively portraying Black Bolt’s wife Medusa and his cousin/closest advisor Karnak, plus Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as Maximus, Eme Ikwuakor (Extant) as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish (Puberty Blues) as Crystal, Ellen Woglom (Outlaw) as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores (Beyond the Break) as Auran and Mike Moh (Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist) as Triton.
Check out a new poster for the series below:
Nothing against the Inhumans. However, I am more excited about the Defender on August 18 on Netflix.
At least the defenders got a trailer. Have no hope for inhumans. Not even any footage to get the hype going.
ABC is the only network that has not announced fall premiere dates yet
Indeed. ABC has gone last 4 out of the past 5 years, once not announcing until July 16!
It seems that Morticia Addams fell into paint pots or borrowed the liturgical colors.
Glad the show finally have a premiere date announced. The new poster for the show look good. Can’t wait to see the trailer for the show!
They could’ve given her a more realistic wig though. Just saying