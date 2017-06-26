Fuller House Season 3 Premiere Date
Courtesy of Netflix

Fuller House Season 3 to Premiere on Full House's 30th Anniversary

By /

Fuller House will return for its third season exactly 30 years after Full House was introduced to the world. [Insert “Whoa, baby!” gif here.]

The news, which TVLine has confirmed with Netflix, was announced Monday on Instagram by series creator Jeff Franklin: Season 3 of Fuller House will arrive on Sept. 22, 2017.

Though much of Season 3 remains shrouded in mystery — what will the Fullers get up to next?! — the end of the Netflix comedy’s second season introduced plenty of new threads to explore: Will Steve and C.J. go through with their wedding? How will Stephanie and Jimmy’s relationship progress? And, as we ask every season, will we get a visit from Michelle?

What do you hope to see in Season 3? Watch our interview with the show’s stars below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

6 Comments
  1. Daya says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:14 PM

    The show is cheesily adorable and Juan Pablo di Pace is eye candy. Bring on S3! <3

    Reply
  2. Joel Maurice says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:17 PM

    If you are putting a moratorium on talking about Jack’s death in This is US can we also put one on talking about Michelle visiting Fuller House. Get over it.

    Reply
  3. steven says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:30 PM

    Whoa baby indeed.

    Reply
  4. chadcronin says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:33 PM

    That’s really cool. Nice date to use. This show stick around a long while.

    Reply
  5. T.W.S.S. says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    I’m happy for Fuller House fans who get three seasons in two years, but I’m a bit sad that I have to wait three years for a second season of Jessica Jones.

    Reply
