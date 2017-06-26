Fuller House Season 3 to Premiere on Full House's 30th Anniversary

Fuller House will return for its third season exactly 30 years after Full House was introduced to the world. [Insert “Whoa, baby!” gif here.]
The news, which TVLine has confirmed with Netflix, was announced Monday on Instagram by series creator Jeff Franklin: Season 3 of Fuller House will arrive on Sept. 22, 2017.
Though much of Season 3 remains shrouded in mystery — what will the Fullers get up to next?! — the end of the Netflix comedy’s second season introduced plenty of new threads to explore: Will Steve and C.J. go through with their wedding? How will Stephanie and Jimmy’s relationship progress? And, as we ask every season, will we get a visit from Michelle?
What do you hope to see in Season 3? Watch our interview with the show’s stars below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.
The show is cheesily adorable and Juan Pablo di Pace is eye candy. Bring on S3! <3
If you are putting a moratorium on talking about Jack’s death in This is US can we also put one on talking about Michelle visiting Fuller House. Get over it.
lol *I’m* not personally holding my breath, but they’re also apples/oranges.
Whoa baby indeed.
That’s really cool. Nice date to use. This show stick around a long while.
I’m happy for Fuller House fans who get three seasons in two years, but I’m a bit sad that I have to wait three years for a second season of Jessica Jones.