SNL: Alec Baldwin Confirms He'll Return to Play Trump Next Season

Better stock up on bronzer, SNL‘s makeup department: Alec Baldwin has confirmed he’ll be back playing President Donald Trump again next season.

The actor told CNN on Monday that he’ll reprise his impression of Trump on Season 43 of NBC’s late-night sketch show: “Yeah, we’re gonna fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it.” But he warns that his appearances may be more infrequent next season, likening it to “a couple celery sticks” rather than “a full meal.”

Baldwin debuted as Trump in SNL‘s October 1 season premiere, sparring with Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton. He went on to play Trump in 16 more episodes last season, including the February 11 episode, which he also hosted. He’s now the most frequent host in SNL history, with a record total of 17 hosting stints under his belt.

His lampooning of President Trump was very good for SNL‘s ratings: Viewership of the long-running sketch show soared last season, climbing more than 30 percent to its highest level in more than two decades. One famous viewer wasn’t a fan, though: President Trump tweeted about Baldwin’s impression of him back in October, saying it “stinks.”

Are you happy to hear Baldwin’s Trump will be back on SNL? Weigh in on the yuuuuge news in the comments.