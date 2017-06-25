Courtesy of Freeform; FX; Netflix

Quotes of the Week: Carmichael Show, Pretty Little Liars, GLOW, Saul and More

By /

Now that summer is officially here, there’s only one logical activity: Stay inside, crank the air conditioning and peruse TVLine’s Quotes of the Week.

RELATEDTVLine’s Performer of the Week: American Gods‘ Gillian Anderson
Quotes of the Week for June 18, 2017
Launch Gallery

This time around, we’ve got a patriotic monologue on Fargo, brutal career advice from the Daytime Divas, common ground found on Orphan Black and a well-placed F-bomb courtesy of Twin Peaks‘ Diane.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of The Carmichael Show, Pretty Little Liars and Blood Drive, one of which includes our raciest quote in recent memory. (Trust us: You’ll know it when you see it.)

RELATEDSummer TV Calendar: 90+ Premiere and Finale Dates to Save

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 