Shadowhunters Photos: A Trip to the Seelie Court Turns Fairy Awkward

Leave it to a queen to turn an already complicated situation into a royal mess.

Monday’s episode of Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8/7c) finds Jace and Clary being summoned by the infamous Seelie Queen — without giving too much away, let’s just say the Seelie Court has a special significance to readers of the Mortal Instruments books — and as you’ll see, they’re not alone.

Her Majesty’s physical appearance remains shrouded in mystery, but TVLine has an exclusive collection of photos highlighting the drama she hath wrought, including Simon shooting daggers — just with his eyes, fortunately — at Jace from across the table.

