Raven's Home Extended Trailer Spices Things Up With Dance Parties, Drones

By /

Raven Baxter’s psychic abilities prove to be as imperfect as ever in the extended trailer for Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home.

VIDEOSRaven’s Home Trailer No. 1: Watch Raven and Chelsea Reunite on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven Spinoff
TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
Launch Gallery

The latest footage from the That’s So Raven spinoff (premiering Friday, July 21 at 10/9c) offers Raven a chance to give everyone living under her roof a proper introduction, including son Booker, who also has visions. Booker is a confident kid — perhaps too confident — as seen when he starts boasting about his good looks and proclaims to be the “slam dunk master.” (Anyone else getting serious Cory vibes?) Luckily, twin sister Mia is there to keep him in check.

Raven also introduces viewers to “son of a Chelsea” Levi, who is her bestie’s only child. Last but not least is next door neighbor Tess, who’s practically the annoying older sister Levi never had.

RELATEDSister, Sister: Tia and Tamera Mowry Prepping Sitcom Revival

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the new Raven’s Home trailer, then tell us if you’ll be tuning in this July.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 