Girlboss Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix is firing its Girlboss.
The streaming service has cancelled the comedy series, starring Britt Robertson, after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.
The show — which was based on Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso — followed Sophia (Robertson), a scrappy, sassy hustler who realizes that she can buy vintage fashion in secondhand stores, then sell them for hundreds more on eBay.
Kay Cannon (30 Rock) wrote the 13-episode series, which was produced by Charlize Theron (Monster) and Amoruso, who announced the cancellation in an Instagram story.
Girlboss‘ axing marks Netflix’s third recent cancellation after The Get Down and Sense8, the latter of which sparked a fan petition to save the show. Ultimately, the campaign failed, with the streaming giant responding to grieving viewers on Facebook.
“We’ve seen the petitions, we’ve read the message… we know you want [us] to #RenewSense8,” read the message. “The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work, but unfortunately we can’t.”
Are you sad to see Girlboss go? Hit the comments with your thoughts.
I enjoyed the show, but I feel more sad for Britt Robertson. Everything she does seems to be doomed somehow. :(
That acclaim will eventually transfer into a hit or maybe awards. Maybe she can do something else with Dylan.
If everything I’ve read is true (including reviews from critics), it seems like this show didn’t work because of Britt Robertson as most people found her totally unlikable in the role and it turned a lot of people off.
What in the actual hell. It had good buzz going, and I heard nothing but good reviews! I loved it, dont get why Netflix is canceling it.
If you heard nothing but good reviews, then you didn’t actually read the reviews.
Well Netflix knows how many people watched it, and what it costs to make, and likely did a costs benefits analysis and it came out poorly.
Netflix is turning into everything people hate about network tv: cancelling good shows. RIP Sense8, RIP Girlboss. Sad times, sad times indeed.
They are obviously not that good to have made the cut. Or not good enough to justify their budgets. 2 of the 3 shows listed that Netflix cancelled were very expensive. Why would anyone expect a business to take a loss on a product because a handful of people like it?
Phillip, shows get cancelled everywhere and it’s usually (meaning: always) a business decision. Contrary to popular belief, TV networks and streaming services don’t sit around thinking “How can we piss off people today?” The primary purpose of a show is for people to watch them. If a show gets cancelled, it’s because people didn’t. You can’t expect companies to make bad business decisions so a handful of people can keep watching a show they like.
They are not turning into Network TV because they cancel shows that failed to find an audience worth their cost. Netflix still would have to give up releasing all at once, no ads, 4k hdr, lower episode count serialized storytelling, nudity…