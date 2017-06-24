Girlboss Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix is firing its Girlboss.

The streaming service has cancelled the comedy series, starring Britt Robertson, after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show — which was based on Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso — followed Sophia (Robertson), a scrappy, sassy hustler who realizes that she can buy vintage fashion in secondhand stores, then sell them for hundreds more on eBay.

Kay Cannon (30 Rock) wrote the 13-episode series, which was produced by Charlize Theron (Monster) and Amoruso, who announced the cancellation in an Instagram story.

Girlboss‘ axing marks Netflix’s third recent cancellation after The Get Down and Sense8, the latter of which sparked a fan petition to save the show. Ultimately, the campaign failed, with the streaming giant responding to grieving viewers on Facebook.

“We’ve seen the petitions, we’ve read the message… we know you want [us] to #RenewSense8,” read the message. “The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work, but unfortunately we can’t.”

Are you sad to see Girlboss go? Hit the comments with your thoughts.