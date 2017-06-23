Vampire Diaries Series Finale: Watch a Deleted Stefan/Caroline Moment

#TVDForever really is taking on a whole new meaning.

The CW on Friday released a deleted moment from The Vampire Diaries‘ series finale — which aired more than three months ago — that’s sure to appease disappointed fans of Stefan and Caroline’s relationship. (I mean, Stefan doesn’t magically come back to life or anything, but it’s still nice.)

Basically, it’s from the moment where s–t really starts to hit the fan, with Matt carrying out the Mystic Falls evacuation procedure. It’s still Stefan and Caroline’s wedding night — and it certainly hasn’t turned out the way either of them expected it to.

“In case things get chaotic later, I love you Mr. Salvatore,” she says, to which he instinctively responds, “and I love you, Mrs. Forbes-Salvatore.”

And when Caroline notes that she never told him what she wanted her new name to be, he simply replied, “Come on, I know who I married.”

Executive producer Julie Plec, who penned the drama’s final hour, explained the scene’s deletion on Twitter:

#TVD A little backstory — our series finale had no official deleted scenes because we were able to get everything in. However — — Julie Plec (@julieplec) June 23, 2017

— a lot of scenes lost a lot of time from within the scenes themselves. Many darlings were killed. We had to lose some special moments. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) June 23, 2017

I had asked for this particular moment to be included on the DVD, but along the way that request got lost in translation. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) June 23, 2017

. @TheCW and @WarnerBrosEnt were kind enough to dig it up & send me a link so I could post. Then it will be avail on the #TVD Facebook page. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) June 23, 2017

Hit PLAY on the new clip above, then drop a comment below: Now that you’ve had three months to sleep on it, how do you feel about the way The Vampire Diaries wrapped its eight-season run?