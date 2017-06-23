Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Video: Spencer and Toby Talk 'Unrequited Love' (and the #PLLMoms Return!)

'Pretty Little Liars' Finale Week

Spencer Hastings and Toby Cavanaugh’s love story isn’t finished just yet.

In TVLine’s exclusive clip from Tuesday’s two-hour Pretty Little Liars series finale (Freeform, 8/7c), the once-great couple discusses playing a game — and not one of the evil, manipulative variety this time — involving words, one of which Toby says he looked up in the dictionary. (In other news, can you imagine a hotter combination in Spencer’s mind than Toby and a dictionary?)

But the word’s definition actually holds quite a bit of meaning for Spencer and Toby, who still aren’t sure exactly where they stand at the moment. And if the obvious romantic tension between them in this clip is any indication, I’d say we’re all in for a happy ending.

(No offense to “Spoby” Nation, but my personal favorite moment from this clip comes towards the end, when the #PLLMoms emerge from the court house and Ella declares, “I call shotgun!” … Seriously, though, what are they all doing there together in the first place?)

Hit PLAY on the clip above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for Tuesday’s last hurrah? Any last-minute A.D. theories percolating?

2 Comments
  1. padraicjacob says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:36 PM

    OMG, can we get a PLL moms spin-off? They can go around solving mysteries and/or fighting crime. I would so watch the heck out of that show.

    Reply
  2. IGE says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:13 PM

    Lol is it just me but are the moms drunk??

    Reply
