Ratings: Night Shift Christens Latest Time Slot With Series Lows

NBC’s The Night Shift on Thursday night christened its fourth time slot in as many seasons with 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down sharply from both its Season 3 premiere (4.8 mil/1.1) and finale (5.4 mil/1.0), and marking series lows. Readers gave Part 1 of the season opener an average grade of “B+.”

Opening the Peacock’s night, Hollywood Game Night‘s premiere (3.8 mil/0.8) was down 20 percent from its Season 4 average. The Wall built on that, delivering 4.4 mil and a 0.9.

Over on ABC, Boy Band debuted to 3 mil and a 0.7, while The Gong Show drew 3.8 mil/0.9. All told, that’s down from the year-ago performances of Battlebots (3.9 mil/1.0) and Greatest Hits (4.8 mil/1.1).

Fox’s Beat Shazam (3.2 mil/1.) returned steady and tied CBS’ Big Bang rerun for the nightly demo win. Love Connection (2.9 mil/0.9) ticked up from its previous airing. (CBS’ old Bang delivered Thursday’s biggest audience: 6.3 million viewers.)

