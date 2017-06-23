TVLine Items: L&O True Crime Adds Trio, Younger After Show and More

Flowers in the Attic matriarch Heather Graham is getting entangled with another twisted family.

The actress has joined the cast of producer Dick Wolf’s anthology series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Graham — whose other TV credits include Californication and Scrubs — will play Judalon Smyth, the emotionally fragile mistress of the Menendez brothers’ therapist Dr. Oziel.

Additionally, Elizabeth Reaser (Grey’s Anatomy) has been tapped to portray deputy district attorney Pam Bozanich, who is assigned to the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez. Larry Cedar (Deadwood) will co-star as Kitty’s older brother Milton Andersen, who covets the family’s fortune.

The Menendez Murders cast already includes The Sopranos‘ Edie Falco (as defense attorney Leslie Abramson), ER‘s Anthony Edwards (as judge Stanley Weisberg), Parenthood‘s Sam Jaeger (as Detective Les Zoeller) and Law & Order: Criminal Intent‘s Julianne Nicholson (as defense lawyer Jill Lansing).

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c on NBC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Younger‘s Season 4 premiere will be simulcast coast-to-coast (at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT) on Wednesday, June 28 on TV Land. Following the episode, the show’s Facebook page will debut the live digital after show Getting Younger (at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT).

* Conan will return to San Diego Comic-Con for a string of shows taped at Spreckels Theatre. The episodes will air Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 pm on TBS the week of July 17.

* YouTube Red has greenlit the eight-episode comedy series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, in which the LAPD pairs homicide detectives with actors to help solve murders. Hansen plays himself, while Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) portrays his no-nonsense partner Detective Mathers. The show also features Joel McHale (Community), Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) and Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men) as bizarro versions of themselves.

* Ed Quinn (2 Broke Girls) will recur during Season 2 of Netflix’s One Day at a Time as an EMT who served with Justina Machado’s Penelope in Kabul, our sister site Deadline reports.