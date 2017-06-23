My Final Appeal to Emmy Voters: Please Don't Forget These 3 Underdogs

The nomination-round voting period for the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards closes on Monday, which means there’s still time. Rumor has it 80 percent of of Academy members wait until the very last minute to fill out their ballots, which is a statistic I literally just made up. But, let’s face it, the only thing Hollywood loves more than recycling is procrastinating, so there’s a good chance a lot of Emmy voting will be going on this weekend. To all you dilly-dalliers, I urge you — no, I beg you — to keep top of mind these three insanely deserving, yet underdog, contenders (all of ’em TVLine Dream Emmy finalists), because I have a bad feeling I won’t hear any of their names called out at the nomination announcement on July 13. Please prove wrong my gut (which has an accuracy rate of up to 72 percent, another statistic I just pulled out of thin air).
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel (LISTEN: PODCAST Q&A)
It’s crazy that Emmy has yet to recognize Highmore for his revelatory performance as Norman Bates on the A&E drama. Luckily, he was never better than in the show’s fifth and final season, so it’s the perfect time for voters to right this egregious wrong.
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Carrie Coon, The Leftovers (LISTEN: PODCAST Q&A)
Emmy has inexplicably never had much of an appetite for The Leftovers, with the acclaimed HBO drama getting completely shut out during its first two seasons. So even a single nod for the show’s brilliant third and final season would be seen as a major victory. And that will be especially true if said nomination goes to Coon, who, in the show’s finale, delivered one of the great dramatic performances of the past decade.
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (LISTEN: PODCAST Q&A)
Yep, I’m still beating this drum, and here’s why: Gilmore Girls is not as sexy as Big Little Lies. And it doesn’t have the awards cachet of FEUD: Bette and Joan. Which makes A Year in the Life a long shot. But Emmy voters can’t ignore the overwhelming data: One-hundred percent of the world’s population is in agreement that Graham’s career-best work in the Netflix revival should be recognized along with the performances of Lead Actress in a Limited Series shoo-ins (and Oscar winners) Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. And no, I didn’t make that stat up. I conducted the poll myself. It was a lot of work.
OK, now your turn: Which three dark horse contenders will you be pulling for on July 13? Hit the comments!
Couldn’t agree more!
Dan Stevens and/or Aubrey Plaza for Legion (almost anyone on that show IMO), Caroline Dhavernas for Mary Kills People, Andy Daly for Review, Kristen Bell for The Good Place, and I might riot if there aren’t nods for Samantha Bee and John Oliver.
Karen! I said THREE!
Michael – I love you. I love this site. But you never the love of all things Gilmore and Graham. The revival was not good. LG was OK, but there are better nominees out there.
This should have said:
–
Michael – I love you. I love this site. But you need to get over your love of all things Gilmore and Graham. The revival was not good. LG was OK, but there are better nominees out there.
I agree. The revival wasn’t good. It doesn’t stack up against Big Little Lies not because it wasn’t sexy, because it was just too mediocre. That being said I still love Lauren Graham. Although if the Emmys are recognizing actors from GG, then where is Kelly Bishop’s Dream Emmy? She gave the best performance
My #1 REALLY dark horse: Jensen Ackles. He had some incredible material last season — “Regarding Dean” alone is a masterclass, and then that speech to Mary about hating her 💔 Genre shows get almost no love from major awards so I have zero hope of this happening, but he’s absolutely deserving of a best actor nomination.
Freddie Highmore, please!!!!
If Carrie Coon and The Leftovers don’t get nominated then the Emmys are full of idiots. It was the best drama of the year.
Rachel Bloom and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Season two wasn’t quite the gem season one was, but it’s still just so freakin good and she deserves every award.
I’m pulling for Rachel & CEG too.
I second this. Also Gina Rodriguez.
Third
Totally messed up how Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga (outside of her 1 nomination) have been ignored by the Emmy voters.
If Freddie Highmore doesn’t get nominated I’ll be crying and I’m not just saying that. I’ll be sobbing, my heart will be hurt, I’ll be devastated as if I lost some relative. Seriously no other actor gave better performance than him this year. His performance in finale broke my heart to million pieces. I’m begging you Emmy voters, nominate him. Oh, and don’t forget Carrie Coon in The Leftovers. But Freddie getting nominated will make my last days on earth worth it.
Carrie Coon really does run circles around everyone and it would be a complete travesty if she doesn’t get some love.
My three (all in supporting categories):
Lori Petty for OITNB
Sissy Spacek for Bloodline
Norbert Leo Butz for Bloodline
Anything for Schitt’s Creek will make me the most happy. Especially Catherine O’Hara.
The cast of Bosch!