Downward Dog Cancelled at ABC

Downward Dog is headed to the TV doghouse: ABC has cancelled the canine-centered sitcom after one season.
The news was confirmed by a tweet from co-creator Samm Hodges, who called the cancellation “very surprising” and insisted “we are committed to finding a new home” for the freshman series:
The quirky comedy, starring Fargo alum Allison Tolman as the owner of a moody dog named Martin who speaks to the audience in voiceover, debuted last month to mostly glowing reviews, with a premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.
And it scored decent ratings at first, too: Leading out of the Modern Family season finale, Dog sneak-peeked to 4.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, and somewhat remarkably held steady (5.7 mil/1.0) with its regular timeslot premiere, self-starting the following Tuesday and leading into the Dancing With the Stars finale. But every week since then, it has dwindled, most recently mustering 3.1 mil and a 0.6.
The final two episodes of Downward Dog will air next Tuesday, June 27 at 10/9c on ABC.
Will you miss Downward Dog? Make your voice heard in the comments.
I absolutely will miss Downward Dog & Martin & Nan. It’s so we’ll written, smart & funny! Not fake laugh track funny but real funny! This is a bad decision ABC!
Not really a bad decision considering it was lower rated than comedy repeats
ABC barely did any promotion for this. No one I mentioned it to even knew it existed. It also wasn’t available on the ABC on-demand channel for things like Playstation Vue.
There was a promo during literally every ABC show during April and May
It got nonstop promos during ABC comedies, Billboard Awards, Daytime, etc.
Additionally ABC gave it shot by giving it a preview after Modern Family finale (their No.1 comedy).
So can’t blame ABC
And Alison Tolman was on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday promoting it. I saw plenty of promos for it, too.
This !
I watch a lot of ABC shows and was getting annoyed with all the promos so ABC definitely promoted it
It was cute, funny, and sometimes touching. Hope they’re successful in finding a new home.
I could not watch it after the first episode. I really don’t like bad pet owners.
Didn’t even know there was a show called Downward Dog.
Sad, this is a sweet, funny show. Love Martin
I tried so hard to enjoy this show, but couldn’t even finish the second episode. Does it get better? Does Nan interact with her dog more? Does the cat get more screen time..the cat was funny.
The last 2 episodes this coming Tues look to be pretty cat-heavy. ;-)
I love Downward Dog!
This is clearly a conservative conspiracy aimed at taking down a liberal leaning show!
Well, duh. You don’t burn off a show amongst re-runs when you want to renew it.