Downward Dog Cancelled at ABC

Downward Dog is headed to the TV doghouse: ABC has cancelled the canine-centered sitcom after one season.

The news was confirmed by a tweet from co-creator Samm Hodges, who called the cancellation “very surprising” and insisted “we are committed to finding a new home” for the freshman series:

Hey. Statement from @m_killen and I. Love and hope and not giving up #DownwardDog pic.twitter.com/VUn8NrgdLu — Samm Hodges (@sammhodges) June 23, 2017

The quirky comedy, starring Fargo alum Allison Tolman as the owner of a moody dog named Martin who speaks to the audience in voiceover, debuted last month to mostly glowing reviews, with a premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

And it scored decent ratings at first, too: Leading out of the Modern Family season finale, Dog sneak-peeked to 4.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, and somewhat remarkably held steady (5.7 mil/1.0) with its regular timeslot premiere, self-starting the following Tuesday and leading into the Dancing With the Stars finale. But every week since then, it has dwindled, most recently mustering 3.1 mil and a 0.6.

The final two episodes of Downward Dog will air next Tuesday, June 27 at 10/9c on ABC.

Will you miss Downward Dog? Make your voice heard in the comments.