Downward Dog Cancelled ABC
Courtesy of ABC

Downward Dog Cancelled at ABC

By /

Downward Dog is headed to the TV doghouse: ABC has cancelled the canine-centered sitcom after one season.

The news was confirmed by a tweet from co-creator Samm Hodges, who called the cancellation “very surprising” and insisted “we are committed to finding a new home” for the freshman series:

The quirky comedy, starring Fargo alum Allison Tolman as the owner of a moody dog named Martin who speaks to the audience in voiceover, debuted last month to mostly glowing reviews, with a premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

And it scored decent ratings at first, too: Leading out of the Modern Family season finale, Dog sneak-peeked to 4.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, and somewhat remarkably held steady (5.7 mil/1.0) with its regular timeslot premiere, self-starting the following Tuesday and leading into the Dancing With the Stars finale. But every week since then, it has dwindled, most recently mustering 3.1 mil and a 0.6.

The final two episodes of Downward Dog will air next Tuesday, June 27 at 10/9c on ABC.

Will you miss Downward Dog? Make your voice heard in the comments.

15 Comments
  1. Frannie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 3:24 PM

    I absolutely will miss Downward Dog & Martin & Nan. It’s so we’ll written, smart & funny! Not fake laugh track funny but real funny! This is a bad decision ABC!

    Reply
  2. Elizabeth Lee (@silverdire) says:
    June 23, 2017 at 3:25 PM

    ABC barely did any promotion for this. No one I mentioned it to even knew it existed. It also wasn’t available on the ABC on-demand channel for things like Playstation Vue.

    Reply
    • Al says:
      June 23, 2017 at 4:08 PM

      There was a promo during literally every ABC show during April and May
      It got nonstop promos during ABC comedies, Billboard Awards, Daytime, etc.
      Additionally ABC gave it shot by giving it a preview after Modern Family finale (their No.1 comedy).
      So can’t blame ABC

      Reply
  3. M says:
    June 23, 2017 at 3:29 PM

    It was cute, funny, and sometimes touching. Hope they’re successful in finding a new home.

    Reply
  4. Talia says:
    June 23, 2017 at 3:36 PM

    I could not watch it after the first episode. I really don’t like bad pet owners.

    Reply
  5. George H. says:
    June 23, 2017 at 4:03 PM

    Didn’t even know there was a show called Downward Dog.

    Reply
  6. Ella says:
    June 23, 2017 at 4:04 PM

    Sad, this is a sweet, funny show. Love Martin

    Reply
  7. ben tv watcher says:
    June 23, 2017 at 4:18 PM

    I tried so hard to enjoy this show, but couldn’t even finish the second episode. Does it get better? Does Nan interact with her dog more? Does the cat get more screen time..the cat was funny.

    Reply
  8. Julie Angelena says:
    June 23, 2017 at 4:34 PM

    I love Downward Dog!

    Reply
  9. Tom says:
    June 23, 2017 at 4:43 PM

    This is clearly a conservative conspiracy aimed at taking down a liberal leaning show!

    Reply
  10. ABG says:
    June 23, 2017 at 4:58 PM

    Well, duh. You don’t burn off a show amongst re-runs when you want to renew it.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 