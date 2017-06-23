The Blacklist's Megan Boone: I'm Not 'Shading' Spader by Lobbying for Better Representation in Promos

Megan Boone only seeks better representation for The Blacklist‘s female lead, and is not “shading” costar James Spader, with her recent series of tweets taking aim at NBC’s Red-centric promos.
Boone’s (highly entertaining) crusade began on Monday, when she quoted a tweet from the NBC drama’s official feed that touted, “He’s back and more determined than ever” — and added, “She’s back and more determined than ever.” (Our emphasis added.)
Other similar tweets followed, “Liz-ifying” Red-centric promos and always hashtagged to support #WomenInFilm:
Ultimately (and sadly, predictably), Boone was pressed to clearly explain (womansplain?) her endeavor, saying that she was not dismissing or even diminishing Spader’s standing as the male lead, but simply suggesting that (five seasons in, TVLine will note) she and Liz deserve to be featured “in step”:
Do you stand with Boone in her bid to balance things out?
Good for her I don’t see her shading him and since she in reality is co lead she should have as many promos. But sadly that isn’t the way things work. It would be nice to see the other half of the population respected not only in film and tv but in EVERYTHING!!!. NBC will claim Spader is the bigger star or name( which he is) but she is just as important to that show as he
Think of it this way, would the show continue if Spader left….highly unlikely, but it certainly would continue without Boone. I’m not trying to diminish her role in anyway but he is the bigger star and people tune in primarily for him.
I agree. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with going for hers. But there’s definitely no way she’s as important as spader in execs eyes.
I’m with her. Sincerely, James Spader
Maybe it’s because people watch this show because of Spader and not her? Is she delusional? Does she really think people watch the Blacklist because of her? To watch her bland acting?
Isn’t this the actress, according to SONY’s hacked emails, that was almost replaced because she was so bad?
Is that true? Didn’t know that. But she is a looker.
I get what she’s saying but show’s still standing because of James Spader. I like Megan Boone and the show has worked hard to make her character interesting but she simply does not have the same impact that Red has on this show. James Spader/Reddington is TBL. The audience is more invested in his escapades.
Take Scandal for example…KW/Olivia Pope is the show even though Fitz is the lead male character (I’m assuming he is), most if not all promotions about the show have Olivia Pope front and center.
But good on her for standing up for herself. I wonder if there’s something more going on behind the scenes.
What held my interest for as long as I watched the series was Spader. I found her and her character to be completely uninteresting and without any leading lady spark. Maybe they knew to get viewers they need to promote the talent who draws the most eyes to the show?
I tend to fast-forward through scenes that focus solely on her.
She’s a mediocre actress on a poorly written show. Spader is the only reason Blacklist is still on the air. It has nothing to do with sexism.
True. i loved Boston legal but to tell you the truth, it wouldn’t have lasted long without spader. He was awesome in that show!!!
I don’t fault her for campaigning for better representation in the promos if shayng effectively frozen out.
But truth be told, st this point she is the show’s MacGuffin more anything else. Her character helps move the action along, but Spader is the explosion the audience ultimately comes to watch.
Looks like I’m not the only one who assumed that maybe NBC has a reason for not using Boone to promote the show.
I wanted to like it but I couldn’t because of her.
Lol. You are supporting, not a lead. And I doubt you work 3x harder than everyone else.
What an ego.
I do think she’s talking about screen time here, # of scenes she is in per episode compared to each supporting character, on average. Plus we only know her involvement from what we see onscreen, so we can’t judge her efforts as outsiders, which we are.
TBL is about Red AND Liz. Not just Red. Not just Liz. Both, Spader and Boone are crucial to the story. She doesn’t demands more than Spader. Fair is fair, the show has two leads, NOT just one.
Hopefully they kill off her character again and this time it will stick.
Agreed! I actually cheered when her character “died.” Think of what a great show it would be if Red, Tom, Dembe, Ressler, and the rest of the Post Office crew were out avenging her death. Could be a good 1/2 a season, at least, to bring the show to a close. John & Jon, are you listening???
Arg. Okay. “W/o my tireless work (3x of any performer) TBL couldn’t get made” – I don’t doubt that she works hard and she works tirelessly, or that she has fans who do feel she is integral to the show and irreplaceable. But the general fact, as most have already stated or alluded to, is you can argue that her TBL couldn’t get made without her character, but (a) people would still watch for Red/James and (b) her character’s importance is very different than the actress’. Obviously, she would not be replaced to play her character at this point in the show’s run, but she IS replaceable. She just happens to be the one playing the role and “working 3x of any performer.” The show would keep running just fine without her. Though she may be privy to experiences that us fans are not which are also fueling her comments – like, hypothetically, being in network meetings where execs are routinely diminishing the women involved with the show or being in massive pay disparity with the supporting men on the show (Harry, Diego).
I completely support Megan Boone. The show is about the relationship between two main characters. Spader is free to do a one man show if he wants to elsewhere, but that is not what Jon Bokencamp created. I love Spader, but to use his excellence to diminish his fellow cast members is not what anyone working on that show wants for Megan. If Spader is worth his salt personally, he would cringe at the thought. NBC needs to smarten up.
Megan should get over herself. In the beginning of the show, she was a mediocre actress, a nobody. Most people I know (including myself) start to watch TBL because of Spader. I’d never heard of her and would have definitely not watched because of her (or the story that became pointless pretty soon.) In the course of the time, she became worse and worse. Her performance in S4 was beyond bad (including her terrible hair, slurring speech, and moving like a robot.) She made me want to quit because I couldn’t stand looking at her. I guess I’ll stick around because of James and Diego and some other actors, but definitely not because of her. I wish they would kill off Liz for good because–believe it or not–the show could survive without her. Have Red hunt down blacklisters together with the Task Force, and no one would ask about Liz. Kill Red off, and the show dies. It’s that simple, Megan.
You totally missed the point. Read it again! And then again!! Ok, one more time! Get it now? Good.
She’s delusional if she thinks she’s anywhere near the same level as Spader. And her comment of him staring on “her” show is definitely rude and dismissive of his talent and position. We all started watching for James. Nobody knew or cared who she was and without being on HIS show we STILL wouldn’t know or care who she is. Promoting women doesn’t mean dismissing men. Without the guys…James, Diego and Ryan especially…there would be no need for her. IMO she should be ashamed of herself that insulting them is how she chose to promote herself. I can’t imagine it’s going to make the work environment very pleasant when they start filming again.
I watch TBL for Spader, who is fantastic as Red, couldn’t imagine anyone playing it better or the show without him. As for the character of Liz, wouldn’t miss her much. Personally think the interactions between Red and Navabi have been more interesting to watch!
Who is Megan Boone? No shade really but as someone who’s a co lead on a popular drama you would think she would have gotten way more exposure than she has. I’m a pretty advid TV watcher but I wouldnt be able to pick her out of a lineup as the star of TBL. Not sure if she should be blaming her agents or NBC.