The Blacklist's Megan Boone: I'm Not 'Shading' Spader by Lobbying for Better Representation in Promos

Megan Boone only seeks better representation for The Blacklist‘s female lead, and is not “shading” costar James Spader, with her recent series of tweets taking aim at NBC’s Red-centric promos.

Boone’s (highly entertaining) crusade began on Monday, when she quoted a tweet from the NBC drama’s official feed that touted, “He’s back and more determined than ever” — and added, “She’s back and more determined than ever.” (Our emphasis added.)

Other similar tweets followed, “Liz-ifying” Red-centric promos and always hashtagged to support #WomenInFilm:

Don't slip on representing the female characters in media proportionately to their contributions. We will talk about it. #womeninfilm https://t.co/SwBX37SUD4 — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) June 20, 2017

Ultimately (and sadly, predictably), Boone was pressed to clearly explain (womansplain?) her endeavor, saying that she was not dismissing or even diminishing Spader’s standing as the male lead, but simply suggesting that (five seasons in, TVLine will note) she and Liz deserve to be featured “in step”:

I am not "shading" the brilliant STAR of my show. I am only certain it's time to give the "female" lead exposure in step. #womeninfilm https://t.co/3QGYhsWBsi — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) June 23, 2017

Giving women = rights in the workplace doesn't diminish mens' contribution. W/o my tireless work (3x of any performer) TBL couldn't get made https://t.co/25ht6w9Wo6 — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) June 23, 2017

Do you stand with Boone in her bid to balance things out?