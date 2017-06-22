Jessica Szohr Shameless
TVLine Items: Gossip Girl Is Shameless, People of Earth Return Date and More

By /

Gossip Girl vet Jessica Szohr is getting Shameless with a recurring role on Season 8 of the Showtime dramedy.

The actress will play Nessa, a tough, smart lesbian who lives in Fiona’s newly purchased apartment building, per The Hollywood Reporter. Nessa will reportedly develop a strong friendship with her landlord Fiona.

Szohr played Brooklyn hipster Vanessa, an occasional love interest for Penn Badgley’s Dan, during the first four seasons of The CW’s Gossip Girl. Her other TV credits include AT&T Audience Network’s Kingdom, USA Network’s short-lived Complications and Showtime’s current Twin Peaks revival.

Shameless Season 8 is slated to bow this fall.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 2 of TBS’ alien-abduction comedy People of Earth will premiere Monday, July 24 at 10:30/9:30c. Watch a new teaser below:

* Late Late Show host James Corden unveiled a sneak peek of the new Carpool Karaoke series, featuring Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, premiering Tuesday, Aug. 8 on Apple Music.

3 Comments
  1. Luis Roman says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    We discovered “People of Earth” when TBS was doing it’s binge promotion for all its original shows, and we loved it. I can’t wait for Season 2!

    Reply
  2. T.W.S.S. says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:57 PM

    “But of course I’ll care for Nessa.”

    Reply
  3. fightfan3 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 1:40 PM

    Carpool the series is really missing Corden.

    Reply
