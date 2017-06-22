Little Big Shots: Forever Young - Season 1
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Little Big Shots: Forever Young Premiere Tops Wednesday

By /

NBC’s Little Big Shots: Forever Young offshoot had some spring in its step, easily delivering Wednesday’s biggest audience (with 7.4 million total viewers) while also leading the night in the demo (with a 1.0 rating).

That marks a slight uptick from Little Big Shots proper’s week-ago finale, while down just a tenth in the demo.

RELATEDCarmichael Show Debates Significance of the N-Word In Buzzed-About Ep

Leading out of that, The Carmichael Show‘s take on the N-word (4 mil/0.8) ticked up to a best-since-premiere audience while steady in the demo.

RELATEDRenewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled?

Over on Fox, MasterChef (3.2 mil/0.9) slipped 13 percent and two tenths, while The F Word (2.2 mil/0.7) dipped 8 percent and one tenth.

Capping a night of sitcom reruns, ABC’s To Tell the Truth drew 2.9 mil and a 0.6.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 