Ratings: Little Big Shots: Forever Young Premiere Tops Wednesday

NBC’s Little Big Shots: Forever Young offshoot had some spring in its step, easily delivering Wednesday’s biggest audience (with 7.4 million total viewers) while also leading the night in the demo (with a 1.0 rating).

That marks a slight uptick from Little Big Shots proper’s week-ago finale, while down just a tenth in the demo.

Leading out of that, The Carmichael Show‘s take on the N-word (4 mil/0.8) ticked up to a best-since-premiere audience while steady in the demo.

Over on Fox, MasterChef (3.2 mil/0.9) slipped 13 percent and two tenths, while The F Word (2.2 mil/0.7) dipped 8 percent and one tenth.

Capping a night of sitcom reruns, ABC’s To Tell the Truth drew 2.9 mil and a 0.6.