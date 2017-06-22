Sharon Leal Instinct
Supergirl's Sharon Leal Boards CBS' Alan Cumming-Led Drama Instinct

/

J’onn J’onzz’s lady love on Supergirl has found a new network to call home.

Sharon Leal — who last season recurred on the aforementioned CW program as White Martian M’gann — has booked a series-regular role on CBS’ midseason drama Instinct, it was announced Thursday.

Instinct follows Dr. Dylan Reinhart (The Good Wife‘s Alan Cumming), a former CIA operative who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer. He is lured back into his old life when tenacious NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Shameless‘ Bojana Novakovic) needs his help to stop a serial killer.

Leal will portray Lizzie’s friend, who has recently been promoted to their boss at the NYPD. She replaces Khandi Alexander (CSI: Miami), who played a different iteration of the character in the pilot.

The cast also includes Naveen Andrews (Lost) and Daniel Ings (Lovesick, The Crown).

The pilot episode — based on a soon-to-be-published James Patterson novel — was penned by Michael Rauch (Royal Pains), who serves as an executive producer alongside Patterson and Alex Kurtzman (Sleepy Hollow, Hawaii Five-0).

Leal’s many TV credits include Grimm, Hellcats, Private Practice, Boston Public and Guiding Light.

4 Comments
  1. jhanse3 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 3:13 PM

    Looks like she is replacing Khandi Alexander on the show in a recasting. Have always liked Sharon Leal since Boston Public.

    Reply
  2. Lyndy says:
    June 22, 2017 at 3:24 PM

    I like her…will check her show out

    Reply
    • Lyndy says:
      June 22, 2017 at 3:35 PM

      Wow …really loving this cast Allan Cumming, Naveen Andrews and the awesome super charming Daniel Ings. Hope Daniel gets to use his British accent

      Reply
  3. Uno says:
    June 22, 2017 at 3:42 PM

    Oh wow a cop show where the black person is the boss.. But almost never does anything except give orders in the beginning of the episode then dissapear for most of the show while the 2 white leads do all the work… Tired of the trope.. But cast is strong so I will check it out

    Reply
