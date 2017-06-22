Supergirl's Sharon Leal Boards CBS' Alan Cumming-Led Drama Instinct

J’onn J’onzz’s lady love on Supergirl has found a new network to call home.

Sharon Leal — who last season recurred on the aforementioned CW program as White Martian M’gann — has booked a series-regular role on CBS’ midseason drama Instinct, it was announced Thursday.

Instinct follows Dr. Dylan Reinhart (The Good Wife‘s Alan Cumming), a former CIA operative who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer. He is lured back into his old life when tenacious NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Shameless‘ Bojana Novakovic) needs his help to stop a serial killer.

Leal will portray Lizzie’s friend, who has recently been promoted to their boss at the NYPD. She replaces Khandi Alexander (CSI: Miami), who played a different iteration of the character in the pilot.

The cast also includes Naveen Andrews (Lost) and Daniel Ings (Lovesick, The Crown).

The pilot episode — based on a soon-to-be-published James Patterson novel — was penned by Michael Rauch (Royal Pains), who serves as an executive producer alongside Patterson and Alex Kurtzman (Sleepy Hollow, Hawaii Five-0).

Leal’s many TV credits include Grimm, Hellcats, Private Practice, Boston Public and Guiding Light.