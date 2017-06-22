Exclusive
Greek Revival Movie Reunion
Greek Creator Laments Freeform's Puzzling Decision to Scrap Reunion Movie: 'I'm Obviously Disappointed'

So why did Freeform scrap its planned Greek reunion movie? We tracked down the show’s top EP and, turns out, it’s all Greek to him.

On Thursday, TVLine broke the news that Freeform has quietly abandoned plans to produce a two-hour holiday-themed Greek revival. A network rep has yet to provide an explanation. And, as series creator Sean Smith tells us, he is similarly waiting for some clarification on the matter. 

“I delivered a script to Freeform in February that they seemed to love enough to want to move forward,” Smith explains. “We reached out to the cast. Then Freeform told me they didn’t have the money to make it this year… maybe we can next year. Then I heard from TVLine that it’s officially not moving forward. So I’m obviously disappointed but grateful for the time I got to spend with those characters again. I’m sorry I can’t share that work with the fans.”

It was back in early 2016 that Freeform first announced that it was developing Greek: The Reunion, a mini-revival that would’ve found the gang returning to Cypress-Rhodes University for their five-year reunion.

