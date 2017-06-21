Quantico Season 3 Showrunner Michael Seitzman
Quantico Season 3: Code Black Creator Takes Showrunner Reins

Quantico is calling a Code Black (producer) on Season 3.

Michael Seitzman, who created and serves as showrunner on the CBS medical series, will helm ABC’s spy drama as well, the network has confirmed.

Seitzman will be showrunner and an executive producer on Quantico‘s upcoming third season. He’ll also continue to serve as showrunner/EP at Code Black, which is going into Season 3.

Joshua Safran, who created Quantico, stepped down as showrunner at the end of Season 2; the move coincided with the end of his contract with the network. He will continue as a consultant on the drama.

In addition, ABC confirms that stars Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and Blair Underwood will return for the third season. No word yet on the fates of series regulars Aunjanue Ellis and Russell Tovey.

Earlier in June, cast members Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi exited the series as part of what reportedly is a shift that will make the FBI/CIA drama easier to follow.

Seitzman also was the creator of CBS’ Josh Holloway-led series Intelligence.

3 Comments
  1. Megara says:
    June 21, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    Guess that explains why they’re down a few women of color…

    Reply
    • RobertaShade says:
      June 21, 2017 at 3:41 PM

      I think they’ll be down in diversity of all kinds…just a hunch. A well educated hunch.

      Reply
    • The Rookie says:
      June 21, 2017 at 3:53 PM

      I think they will be down of all cast members except Priyanka Chopra. That’s the only way this renewal makes sense, she stars in all 13 eps and all other recur.

      Reply
