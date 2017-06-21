Pretty Little Liars' Gnarliest Deaths: Ranking the 10 Most Chilling Killings

For a show called Pretty Little Liars, not everything that’s gone down over the past seven seasons has been, well, pretty.
Fresh off the reveal of Charlotte DiLaurentis’ killer — spoiler alert: it was exactly who you thought it was going to be — TVLine is looking back on the Freeform drama’s deaths that straight-up chilled us to the bone. (Ironically, Charlotte’s death did not make the cut, though I promise her family is well-represented.)
For this list, we turned back the clock to relive some of the earliest (Ian!), latest (Archer!) and all-around most twisted (Alice!) killings this show has cooked up for our viewing displeasure.
And before you ask, no, off-screen deaths don’t count. If they did, you can bet this list would begin and end with our sweet, sweet Maya St. Germain. #WhyMayaWHY
Browse our gallery, ranking the most gruesome deaths — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own picks below: Which kill still haunts you to this day?
Sadly I can’t even remember some of these people or who killed them!! It’s kinda crazy!!
We still dont know who killed Ian, right?
He killed himself but MonA as A wrote a note
Allison is the one who pushed him, didn’t she? God can’t remember half of the murderer of those people. It would have been nice if Tvline put the label “killed by” with those slides lol.
Yes.He survived the fall though and some time later killed himself after Melissa hid him and had Wren dr him
Maya is overrated