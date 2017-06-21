'Pretty Little Liars' Finale Week
Pretty Little Liars Deaths
Courtesy of Freeform (3)

Pretty Little Liars' Gnarliest Deaths: Ranking the 10 Most Chilling Killings

By /

For a show called Pretty Little Liars, not everything that’s gone down over the past seven seasons has been, well, pretty.

VIDEOSPretty Little Liars Series Finale Promo: A.D.’s Reveal, Aria’s Wedding Woes, Wren’s Killer Return and More
Pretty Little Liars' Biggest Deaths, Ranked
Fresh off the reveal of Charlotte DiLaurentis’ killer — spoiler alert: it was exactly who you thought it was going to be — TVLine is looking back on the Freeform drama’s deaths that straight-up chilled us to the bone. (Ironically, Charlotte’s death did not make the cut, though I promise her family is well-represented.)

For this list, we turned back the clock to relive some of the earliest (Ian!), latest (Archer!) and all-around most twisted (Alice!) killings this show has cooked up for our viewing displeasure.

RELATEDLatest Pretty Little Liars Recap: Charlotte’s Killer Is (Finally) Revealed

And before you ask, no, off-screen deaths don’t count. If they did, you can bet this list would begin and end with our sweet, sweet Maya St. Germain. #WhyMayaWHY

Browse our gallery, ranking the most gruesome deaths — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own picks below: Which kill still haunts you to this day?

Comments are monitored, so don't go off topic, don't frakkin' curse and don't bore us with how much your coworker's sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

6 Comments
  1. Beckers05 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:15 PM

    Sadly I can’t even remember some of these people or who killed them!! It’s kinda crazy!!

    Reply
  2. Nicolás says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    We still dont know who killed Ian, right?

    Reply
  3. Riana says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:02 PM

    Maya is overrated

    Reply
