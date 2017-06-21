Pretty Little Liars' Gnarliest Deaths: Ranking the 10 Most Chilling Killings

For a show called Pretty Little Liars, not everything that’s gone down over the past seven seasons has been, well, pretty.

Fresh off the reveal of Charlotte DiLaurentis’ killer — spoiler alert: it was exactly who you thought it was going to be — TVLine is looking back on the Freeform drama’s deaths that straight-up chilled us to the bone. (Ironically, Charlotte’s death did not make the cut, though I promise her family is well-represented.)

For this list, we turned back the clock to relive some of the earliest (Ian!), latest (Archer!) and all-around most twisted (Alice!) killings this show has cooked up for our viewing displeasure.

And before you ask, no, off-screen deaths don’t count. If they did, you can bet this list would begin and end with our sweet, sweet Maya St. Germain. #WhyMayaWHY

Browse our gallery, ranking the most gruesome deaths — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own picks below: Which kill still haunts you to this day?