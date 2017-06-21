Ratings: Downward Dog Fetches Lows

ABC’s Downward Dog this Tuesday night drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking down week-to-week in both measures to mark new season lows.

The freshman comedy’s double-episode finale airs next Tuesday.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent of course dominated the night, with a steady 12.6 million total viewers and a 2.6 rating. World of Dance (7.7 mil/1.8) dipped just a bit in Week 4.

The night’s only other fresh fare, The CW’s iZombie (1.14 mil/0.3) — pending adjustment due to MLB preemptions — is currently up in eyeballs while steady in the demo.

