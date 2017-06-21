Ratings: Downward Dog Fetches Lows

ABC’s Downward Dog this Tuesday night drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking down week-to-week in both measures to mark new season lows.
The freshman comedy’s double-episode finale airs next Tuesday.
NBC’s America’s Got Talent of course dominated the night, with a steady 12.6 million total viewers and a 2.6 rating. World of Dance (7.7 mil/1.8) dipped just a bit in Week 4.
The night’s only other fresh fare, The CW’s iZombie (1.14 mil/0.3) — pending adjustment due to MLB preemptions — is currently up in eyeballs while steady in the demo.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Of course Downward Dog isn’t doing well. I really like it!
Downward Dog is a summer fill in show, nothing more. It would do very poorly against the fall or even spring line ups
If it maintains a it can obtain and maintain a .07. . .preferably .08. .then it might get brought back next summer.
There are a lot of good Fall/Spring shows that would be hits during the Summer. I wish they would just move them around. I understand that some shows cost a lot more to produce, but people will watch almost ANYTHING during the summer! I mean Big Brother (which I watch) comes on 3 nights a week and most of the show is just people laying around in bed talking. It wouldn’t even gonon my DVR if it came on during the Fall/Spring!
iZombie is so good. Glad it is doing relatively well in the ratings. Glad it was picked up for another season :)
I think ABC still should renew Downward dog it’s doing way better then Still Star Cross.
I love Downward Dog! I really hope they’ll renew it.
Nooooooooooooooooooooo. I LOVE Downward Dog!!!