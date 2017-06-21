Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Revive 'Really!?!' SNL Bit for Trump-Related Shakespeare Protests

If you’re a fan of the Poehler/Meyers Weekend Update years, have we got a treat for you.

Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday, giving the two Saturday Night Live alumni a chance to reprise their “Really!?!” bit from their days behind Studio 8H’s WU desk.

The topic: a recent Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar that drew conservative ire — and a few play-interrupting protests — because the titular, ill-fated character was made to resemble President Donald Trump.

“You’ve made actors so upset that Daniel Day-Lewis has quit now!” Poehler yells at the protesters, while Meyers points out that Caesar was “beloved,” adding, “The only thing Caesar and Trump have in common is they both have casinos named after them.”

Plus, Poehler later notes, those who rushed the stage actually made the theatergoers’ evening more enjoyable: “All you did was give them an anecdote to tell at their fancy, liberal cocktail parties!”

Meyers and Poehler have revived “Really!?!” before: In 2015, they took on a kerfuffle over women’s soccer.

Press PLAY on the video above, which was released ahead of Late Night‘s airing, to watch the pair do their not-ready-for-primetime thing.

3 Comments
  1. Daya says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:52 PM

    I’ll have to come back, as this is still a still. (Probably because this story was posted before the show aired!)

    Reply
  2. peterwdawson says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:13 PM

    Solid little bit, took potshots at everyone and everything related.

    Reply
