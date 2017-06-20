Report: Damon Lindelof Circling Watchmen Series at HBO

Damon Lindelof may not be making a sudden departure from HBO now that The Leftovers is finished.
The Lost vet is in talks to shepherd the cabler’s long-gestating Watchmen TV series, according to THR. Lindelof would replace Zack Snyder, who directed the 2009 DC Comics-inspired movie and had been eyed to develop the TV adaptation.
The news comes just two weeks after Lindelof’s acclaimed HBO drama The Leftovers concluded its three-season run.
An HBO rep declined to comment.
Going to be INCREDIBLY hard to top the Watchmen Ultimate Cut.
Watchmen is a very cool world, but the comic books tell such a beautiful and complete story that I’m not sure how well a series existing within that continuity but independent of that central narrative would work. I guess that’s why it’s a “long-gestating” series. Maybe somebody smart can figure it out, and maybe that somebody is Damon.
The leftovers was great so I have hope. Plus hbo is where it needs to be made to truly capture the comic.
Awesome News,I was just thinking the other how cool it would be to get a Watchmen Limited Series,and finding out Lindelof could be behind it is really cool. Great Idea HBO
Anything that includes the phrase “would replace Zack Snyder” is a step in the right direction.