Report: Damon Lindelof Circling Watchmen Series at HBO

Damon Lindelof may not be making a sudden departure from HBO now that The Leftovers is finished.

The Lost vet is in talks to shepherd the cabler’s long-gestating Watchmen TV series, according to THR. Lindelof would replace Zack Snyder, who directed the 2009 DC Comics-inspired movie and had been eyed to develop the TV adaptation.

The news comes just two weeks after Lindelof’s acclaimed HBO drama The Leftovers concluded its three-season run.

An HBO rep declined to comment.