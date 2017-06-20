Younger Season 4 Video: 'Josh' and 'Charles' Read Their Raunchiest Instagram Comments From Fans

“Mean tweets” are so 2016. Now, it’s all about reading the nice messages you receive on social media — the excessively nice, slightly creepy, hypersexual ones. And who better to do so than the men of TV Land’s Younger?

In TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes video, Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann team up for a round of “InstaDAAAAAAMN,” in which they take turns reading the most passionate (aka raunchiest) Younger-related commentary that Instagram has to offer.

And boy, does it offer up some gems, most of which involve the way a shadow gives a certain… impression… of Charles. (Look, if you think I’m having trouble typing this stuff, just wait until you watch Hermann try to read the actual comments out loud. It’s gold.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to enjoy all the glorious awkwardness, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 4 (premiering June 28 at 10/9c) below.