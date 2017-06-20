Exclusive

Younger Season 4 Video: 'Josh' and 'Charles' Read Their Raunchiest Instagram Comments From Fans

By /

“Mean tweets” are so 2016. Now, it’s all about reading the nice messages you receive on social media — the excessively nice, slightly creepy, hypersexual ones. And who better to do so than the men of TV Land’s Younger?

VIDEOSYounger Season 4 Trailer: Kelsey and Josh Bond Over Liza’s Big Secret

In TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes video, Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann team up for a round of “InstaDAAAAAAMN,” in which they take turns reading the most passionate (aka raunchiest) Younger-related commentary that Instagram has to offer.

RELATEDYounger: Darren Star Breaks Down Biggest Season 3 Finale Twists, Teases ‘Major Ramifications’ for Liza and Kelsey

And boy, does it offer up some gems, most of which involve the way a shadow gives a certain… impression… of Charles. (Look, if you think I’m having trouble typing this stuff, just wait until you watch Hermann try to read the actual comments out loud. It’s gold.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to enjoy all the glorious awkwardness, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 4 (premiering June 28 at 10/9c) below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
ad
 