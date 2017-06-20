The Young and the Restless Gets 3 More Seasons, as CBS Renews Daytime Slate

Genoa City is going to stay in a hot lather until at least the year 2020.

CBS on Tuesday announced that The Young and the Restless — the No. 1 daytime drama for 28 consecutive years — has been renewed for not one, not two, but three more seasons.

CBS in fact now has renewed its entire daytime slate, picking up The Price Is Right for another two seasons and ordering new cycles of The Talk and Let’s Make a Deal. (The Bold and the Beautiful, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, had previously been renewed through the 2017-18 TV season.)

The Talk‘s renewal comes in the wake of Aisha Tyler announcing that she will be exiting the Daytime Emmy-winning panel of cohosts.

“CBS Daytime has never been stronger,” Angelica McDaniel, EVP of Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement. “From 30 consecutive years of being No. 1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else.”

Which of CBS Daytime’s brand-new renewals has you most excited?