Young Restless Renewed
Courtesy of CBS

The Young and the Restless Gets 3 More Seasons, as CBS Renews Daytime Slate

By /

Genoa City is going to stay in a hot lather until at least the year 2020.

CBS on Tuesday announced that The Young and the Restless — the No. 1 daytime drama for 28 consecutive years — has been renewed for not one, not two, but three more seasons.

RELATEDBold and the Beautiful Shocks Fans With (Evil?) Blast From Past

CBS in fact now has renewed its entire daytime slate, picking up The Price Is Right for another two seasons and ordering new cycles of The Talk and Let’s Make a Deal. (The Bold and the Beautiful, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, had previously been renewed through the 2017-18 TV season.)

RELATEDAisha Tyler Leaving CBS’ The Talk — Watch Her Emotional Announcement

The Talk‘s renewal comes in the wake of Aisha Tyler announcing that she will be exiting the Daytime Emmy-winning panel of cohosts.

“CBS Daytime has never been stronger,” Angelica McDaniel, EVP of Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement. “From 30 consecutive years of being No. 1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else.”

Which of CBS Daytime’s brand-new renewals has you most excited?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 