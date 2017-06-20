Superantural Spinoff Wayward Sisters Starring Kim Rhodes Eyed at The CW

By /

The CW is taking another stab at a Supernatural spinoff, this one built around Kim Rhodes’ Sheriff Jody Mills.

According to Deadline, which first broke the news, the premise for the potential offshoot — tentatively titled Wayward Sisters — will be introduced in a Season 13 episode of Supernatural. Here’s the conceit: Sheriff Mills (Rhodes) and a group of troubled young women, all of them orphaned by supernatural tragedy, will team up as a supreme monster-fighting force.

“Unlike the original series, which centers on a biological brothers, Wayward Sisters is about a sisterhood of girls in a foster family,” per Deadline.

The project is being shepherded by Supernatural writers-producers Andrew Dabb, Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia, and Robert Berens.

Deadline speculates that two existing Supernatural characters, orphan Claire Novak and runaway Alex Jones, could fe featured in the offshoot alongside Rhodes.

Rhodes’ character was first introduced in Season 5.

