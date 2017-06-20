Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge - Season 2
Ratings: Spartan Surges, Dance Steady

By /

NBC’s Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge this Monday drew 4.5 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, surging 30 and 33 percent from its NBA Finals-suppressed season opener to mark the competition series’ third-best numbers to date.

Opening the Peacock’s night, American Ninja Warrior (5.8 mil/1.5) ticked up week-to-week.

Over on Fox, So You Think You Can Dance (3.4 mil/0.9) and Superhuman (2.5 mil/0.7) both matched their season premieres.

ABC’s The Bachelorette (5.9 mil/1.6) and Still Star-Crossed (1.9 mil/0.4) each ticked down, though the former still led Monday in both measures.

The CW’s Whose Line (980K/0.3) was flat.

  fernando933 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:31 AM

    Still star crossed needs to be pulled. ABC should have kept Mistresses

  Naazneen (@miss_naazneen) says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:06 AM

    Can someone pimp Still Star Crossed to the CW? I LOVE the show and its just not going to last with these numbers

