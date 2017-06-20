Ratings: Spartan Surges, Dance Steady

NBC’s Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge this Monday drew 4.5 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, surging 30 and 33 percent from its NBA Finals-suppressed season opener to mark the competition series’ third-best numbers to date.

Opening the Peacock’s night, American Ninja Warrior (5.8 mil/1.5) ticked up week-to-week.

Over on Fox, So You Think You Can Dance (3.4 mil/0.9) and Superhuman (2.5 mil/0.7) both matched their season premieres.

ABC’s The Bachelorette (5.9 mil/1.6) and Still Star-Crossed (1.9 mil/0.4) each ticked down, though the former still led Monday in both measures.

The CW’s Whose Line (980K/0.3) was flat.