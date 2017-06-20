Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Promo Teases A.D.'s Reveal, Aria's Wedding Woes, Wren's Killer Return and More

By /

Ready or not, the final episode of Pretty Little Liars is just seven days away.

RELATEDPretty Little Liars Recap: Charlotte’s Killer Is (Finally) Revealed
Following the drama’s penultimate outing on Tuesday, Freeform released an official promo for the series finale, offering up a first look at the long-awaited reveal of A.D. — among other interesting developments, including:

* Aria getting cold feet ahead of her wedding to Ezra.

* Wren shooting someone!

* A somewhat surprising showdown between Jenna and Addison.

* Toby and Spencer getting down and dirty.

* The long-awaited return of Melissa Hastings, and so much more!

Hit PLAY on the promo above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for next week’s (gulp) series finale?

4 Comments
  1. Josh says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:57 PM

    It kinda angers me that the grossest most disgusting relationship gets a big splashy wedding. I hate Erzria. And I think Melissa is back to be revealed as AD

    • stevie says:
      June 20, 2017 at 8:16 PM

      Pretty certain they’re preparing for a reboot with Addison and all the other new characters next week. I believe it’s four or five new girls total.

  2. Nathn says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:59 PM

    Who’s Addison? Lol

