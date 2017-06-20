Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Promo Teases A.D.'s Reveal, Aria's Wedding Woes, Wren's Killer Return and More

Ready or not, the final episode of Pretty Little Liars is just seven days away.

Following the drama’s penultimate outing on Tuesday, Freeform released an official promo for the series finale, offering up a first look at the long-awaited reveal of A.D. — among other interesting developments, including:

* Aria getting cold feet ahead of her wedding to Ezra.

* Wren shooting someone!

* A somewhat surprising showdown between Jenna and Addison.

* Toby and Spencer getting down and dirty.

* The long-awaited return of Melissa Hastings, and so much more!

Hit PLAY on the promo above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for next week’s (gulp) series finale?