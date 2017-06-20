Emmys 2017: Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Regina King has become a deservedly dominant force in our latest Dream Emmy race. The American Crime standout has picked up the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie trophy two years running for her subtle work in ABC’s anthology drama. And she’s gunning for a third this year.

But King faces formidable competition in ’07 — so much so that she didn’t even make our Dream short list this year (suffice it to say that if this category allowed eight nominees, she would’ve landed a spot alongside her similarly, regrettably snubbed-by-us co-star, the terrific Lily Taylor).

To see which six actress did make the cut, flip through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and then weigh in with your own Dream Emmy nominations in the comments.