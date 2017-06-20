Emmys

Emmys 2017: Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Regina King has become a deservedly dominant force in our latest Dream Emmy race. The American Crime standout has picked up the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie trophy two years running for her subtle work in ABC’s anthology drama. And she’s gunning for a third this year.

But King faces formidable competition in ’07 — so much so that she didn’t even make our Dream short list this year (suffice it to say that if this category allowed eight nominees, she would’ve landed a spot alongside her similarly, regrettably snubbed-by-us co-star, the terrific Lily Taylor).

To see which six actress did make the cut, flip through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and then weigh in with your own Dream Emmy nominations in the comments.

For the record, Emmy voting is currently underway and will wrap up on June 26. The nominations themselves will be unveiled on July 13. Meanwhile, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.

Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:

