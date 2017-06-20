Emmys
TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Carrie Coon Reflects on the Year That Took Her Career to 'a Magnificent Place'

Although concurrent star turns on critic-dazzling series have brought Carrie Coon to what she calls “a magnificent place in my career,” there is a downside to her having made such an impression as The Leftovers’ woebegone Nora Durst and Fargo’s police chief Gloria Burgle: She’s going to “get offered [the roles of] grieving mothers and cops for at least the next five years,” she says with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘You’ve already seen me do it. Don’t you want to see me do something else?’ [But] Hollywood really has surprisingly little imagination when it comes to casting.”

Also in the latest of the TVLine Podcasts dedicated to some of our favorite Dream Emmy nominees, the actress — who could find herself in the running for two statuettes — discusses with our founder Michael Ausiello what made shooting the Leftovers’ finale so “stressful,” ponders the possibility of a return to Fargo and reveals why she’s taking a break from television. She even seizes the opportunity to send a message to her Leftovers “brother” Christopher Eccleston.

To hear the whole conversation — including how close Coon comes to admitting whether she believes The Leftovers’ Nora departed — press PLAY on the widget below. And be sure to subscribe at iTunes to make sure you never miss a TVLine Podcast.

