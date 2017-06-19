Ratings: Megyn Kelly Dips With Alex Jones Sitdown, Bested by AFHV Rerun

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly‘s controversial Q&A with Alex Jones drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking down for a second consecutive week and tying for third in the demo in the time slot behind Fox’s U.S. Open golf coverage (6.1 mil/1.4) and ABC’s Funniest Home Videos rerun (3.7 mil/0.7).
Versus its launch, SNWMK is now down 43 and 37 percent.
In a TVLine poll, more than 60 percent said NBC should not have aired Kelly’s interview with the conspiracy-minded Sandy Hook denier.
ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (6.1 mil/1.4) dipped vs. last week yet matched Fox’s golf for the nightly win in both audience and in the demo. Funderdome (5.1 mil/1.0) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.9 mil/0.9) each dropped 25 percent in the demo.
Leading out of U.S. Open golf, Fox’s American Grit (1.8 mil/0.6) surged 60 and 50 percent from its season opener.
Good about the NBC ratings, separately, I kind of wonder if the fact it wasn’t even aired in Connecticut made a difference. The only reason I say this is that it was only during that three year period I lived in the state that I and my roommate became a temporary Nielsen family. As if the ratings for two women in their early twenties in Wallingford was reflective of anything, though my roommate is convinced that her continued watching of Smallville kept it going. I kind of gave up on it myself at some point during its airing.
Kelly lost to a rerun of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.7, 3.7 million) on ABC😂😂😂😂
As the headline says, yes.
Good about NBC ratings. Glad that many intelligent heads prevailed and didn’t give traction to this show.
I don’t think NBC hired the superstar that they hoped for. Kelly was damaged goods after the debates where she came off as over aggressive. She seemed to be damaged goods before leaving FOX.
Not exactly getting much bang for their buck since they hired Kelly. I assume that they will ride this out until she airs her 9am show and see if they can gain any traction there. But if she doesn’t deliver there do they dump her?
glad the ratings are going down for NBC. idiots.
NBC should start working on Megyn Kelly’s exit package from now.
I totally gave up on NBC when they hired Kelly. I refuse to watch any shows that are in any way connected to her. When NBC realizes they have a fake, no talented person on their payroll, maybe I will consider returning. I miss Al, Hoda and Kathie Lee!
FOX is far happier with the golf results than American Grit but maybe a 0.6 and 1.8 million fans will end up getting it renewed just because its FOX we are talking about. And of course Megyn Kelly can blame lots of things for bad ratings, Fathers Day for one, golf is another or just that the person she was talking to is a nut job. I am not surprised this interview didn’t garner better ratings but is NBC? Or they just want the publicity no matter how bad. At least ABC has game shows to lighten things up a bit even if they dipped
I’m pleasantly surprised that Kelly’s show didn’t do well. I was afraid the crazies would come out in droves to listen to Jones’ fantasies. Maybe the American people are smarter than I gave them credit for.
I thought that the controversy might make people mildly curious, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case. As far as your question about the American people….no, sadly, they are not. For whatever reason, NBC decided to hire someone who was widely disliked by people across the political spectrum for varying reasons. Makes no sense whatsoever.
I watched her show for the first time this week because I wanted to see what all the hoopla was about. I think it was a pretty decent show. It’s no 60 Minutes, but it was well done. It would probably do better an another night when it can’t be compared to 60 Minutes and compete for the same audience. Alex Jone’s interview was only one segment out of four that evening. And I don’t understand the controversy about airing an interview with him anyways. It’s no different than interviewing other controversial public figures, no matter how evil. People were complaining about the interview without first watching to see what it was about.
Glad to hear it. That horrible person should never be given attention of any sort.