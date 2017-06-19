Ratings: Megyn Kelly Dips With Alex Jones Sitdown, Bested by AFHV Rerun

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly‘s controversial Q&A with Alex Jones drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking down for a second consecutive week and tying for third in the demo in the time slot behind Fox’s U.S. Open golf coverage (6.1 mil/1.4) and ABC’s Funniest Home Videos rerun (3.7 mil/0.7).

Versus its launch, SNWMK is now down 43 and 37 percent.

In a TVLine poll, more than 60 percent said NBC should not have aired Kelly’s interview with the conspiracy-minded Sandy Hook denier.

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (6.1 mil/1.4) dipped vs. last week yet matched Fox’s golf for the nightly win in both audience and in the demo. Funderdome (5.1 mil/1.0) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.9 mil/0.9) each dropped 25 percent in the demo.

Leading out of U.S. Open golf, Fox’s American Grit (1.8 mil/0.6) surged 60 and 50 percent from its season opener.