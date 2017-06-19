Emmys 2017: Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie — Our 6 Dream Nominees

While not nearly as crowded as this year’s bonkers Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie competition, the Lead Actor portion of the race is nothing to sniff at.
Among our six Dream Nominees: a two-time Oscar champ; a 2014 winner in this exact category; the alter ego of Obi-Wan Kenobi; and one of the hottest young thespians of the moment (who also happens to hail from a galaxy far, far away).
To view the names behind these clues, flip through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and then weigh in with your own Dream Emmy nominations in the comments.
For the record, Emmy voting is currently underway and will wrap up on June 26. The nominations themselves will be unveiled on July 13. Meanwhile, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:
This seems like kind of an empty category in terms of contenders this year. Besides the 6 dream nominees (who will probably be the actual nominees), the only real notables seem to be Jude Law in The Young Pope and Timothy Hutton in American Crime.
Empty? Those were some good picks!
Benedict Cumberbatch (that series was tough – emotionally painful as you felt HIS pain)
John Turturro (I want a category for the cat, please)
Ewan McGregor not so great,was nobody else available for this weird category?
I think there’s a good chance that Cumberbatch and McGregor will be shoe ins.
I really would like to see the Emmy committee give John Turturro the recognition he deserves for his stellar work in The Night Of, even more so than Riz Ahmed.
Oh, and cat nailed it every in every scene.
You deservedly included Geoffrey Rush for his portrayal of the older Einstein in Genius. Why not Johnny Flynn, who I thought was remarkable as the young Einstein?
Flynn was placed supporting. Geoffrey Rush won a lead actor Oscar for Shine in a similar situation where he was playing the older version of the character in only a small portion of the movie.
Jude Law for the win. Agree with most of the recommendations, but G. Rush appeared in only about one third of the Genius episodes, and should be in a supporting category.
Jude Law!!!