Degrassi: Next Class Season 4 Trailer Teases Love, Loss and Graduation

Get ready to say hello (and goodbye) to another class of Degrassi Community School students.

Netflix on Monday dropped the official trailer for Degrassi: Next Class‘ upcoming fourth season (premiere date TBD), giving us a peek at the madness to come.

In addition to the inherent intensity surrounding graduation, the show’s fourth season looks packed with exactly the kind of drama we’ve come to expect from Degrassi: Lola gives Yael a (potentially disastrous) makeover, Grace wants to go public with Jonah (much to the dismay of a guitar-bashing Frankie), Goldi cops up to falling in love with Zoe, Miles lashes out at Tristan and more. Much more!

The Muslim students’ storyline is also heating up, with Hunter asking one of them if he’s “pro-terrorist or something.” (Why do I have a feeling this won’t end well for anyone?)

Hit PLAY on the trailer below, then drop a comment with your hopes (and fears) for Season 4.