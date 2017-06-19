Big Brother Season 19 Cast
'Big Brother' Season 19's Kevin, Christmas and Ramses (Courtesy of CBS)

Big Brother Season 19 Cast Has a New Evel Dick, Rodeo Clown, Fitness Star

By /

A rodeo clown, a “fitness superstar” and a stay-at-home dad will be among the Houseguests for Season 19 of CBS’ summertime staple, Big Brother.

RELATEDCBS’ Zoo, Big Brother, New Asteroid Thriller Get Summer Premiere Dates

CBS has revealed the full cast of 16, which ranges in age from 21 to 55 and also includes a microbiologist, a cosplay artist, a government engineer and someone who aims to emulate infamous Season 8 champion Evel Dick. 

Big Brother Season 19 Cast
Launch Gallery

Big Brother returns with a two-night premiere event — airing Wednesday, June 28 at 8/7c and then Thursday, June 29 at 9 pm — with Julie Chen again hosting. CBS All Access subscribers have the opportunity to meet the Houseguests first via a live stream of their first interviews starting this Monday this morning at 8 am.

VIDEOSAisha Tyler Leaving CBS’ The Talk — Watch Her Emotional Announcement

Check out our gallery of Houseguests (click here for direct access) to get a first look at everyone, learn some fun facts and get early intel on their gameplay strategies.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 Comments
  1. LizWebberFan says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:31 AM

    Im so excited for the new season. I look forward to the new season of BB every Summer.

    Reply
  2. Fabrizia says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:02 AM

    Kill ’em all? Anyone?!

    Reply
  3. chadcronin says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:51 AM

    Could be worse, could be better. A few cute guys, especially Cody. Hopefully they will loosen up and have some fun. Don’t need an Evel dick as there is enough verbal abuse in the world and want to get away from that, but otherwise should be interesting.

    Reply
  4. Lola says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:30 AM

    Optimistic. My word of the summer. Hope for the best. Expect the worst.

    Reply
  5. S says:
    June 19, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    Who the hell names their kid Christmas?

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 