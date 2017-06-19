Big Brother Season 19 Cast Has a New Evel Dick, Rodeo Clown, Fitness Star

A rodeo clown, a “fitness superstar” and a stay-at-home dad will be among the Houseguests for Season 19 of CBS’ summertime staple, Big Brother.

CBS has revealed the full cast of 16, which ranges in age from 21 to 55 and also includes a microbiologist, a cosplay artist, a government engineer and someone who aims to emulate infamous Season 8 champion Evel Dick.

Big Brother returns with a two-night premiere event — airing Wednesday, June 28 at 8/7c and then Thursday, June 29 at 9 pm — with Julie Chen again hosting. CBS All Access subscribers have the opportunity to meet the Houseguests first via a live stream of their first interviews starting this Monday this morning at 8 am.

Check out our gallery of Houseguests (click here for direct access) to get a first look at everyone, learn some fun facts and get early intel on their gameplay strategies.