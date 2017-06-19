Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Autism Comedy Atypical — Get a Sneak Peek

“Mom, I’m getting older… and at some point, I really, really hope that I get to see boobs.”
That’s the heartfelt (and understandable!) proclamation coming from autistic teen Sam, played by United States of Tara alum Keir Gilchrist, in a new sneak peek of Netflix’s family comedy Atypical. Along with the clip, the streaming service also announced a premiere date for the eight-episode series — Friday, August 11 — starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (Weeds, Revenge) as Sam’s mother Elsa.
In the clip above, Elsa asks Sam during a car ride if he’s sure dating is something he really wants to do. Isn’t he worried about getting hurt? “Not unless I date a great white shark,” Sam replies matter-of-factly. He thinks it’s good to do things that scare you, but Elsa reminds him that fear plays an important biological role, too, keeping us from walking down dark alleys and encountering “gang boys with knives.” (Gee, thanks, mom.)
But Sam’s pretty set on trying his hand at dating… and maybe seeing a boob or two, if he’s lucky.
I really wish that this show had gone the route of Speechless and cast an actually autistic actor in the lead role. Or even consulted with anyone who was actually autistic when crafting the show – from articles it appears that they consulted a professor with autism research experience, which does not equal the perspective of someone who lives with it.
I’ll give it a try, but having been burned so often with media portrayals of autistic people, it’s hard to get too excited over it.
the guy from speechless does not not have austim he has ceberal palysy big difference
My point was not that Micah Fowler from Speechless is autistic (I’m aware he isn’t), but that the show took care to actually cast a character role with cerebral palsy by casting someone with cerebral palsy, instead of going the route shows typically do (such as Glee). Representation matters. As an autistic person who routinely has to watch neurotypical people represent people like myself in television and film that runs the gamut from well-intentioned misinformation to horribly stereotypical, I can certainly vouch for that.
I’m not sure gruelling 15-hour-long days of intense human contact, including possible extreme proximity and physical contact, following scripts and commands and having to connect on a very personally level with your fellow actors would be easy or humane to an truly autistic person.
I think at some point we have to let go of the notion that every character needs an actor that is the same. Representation is important, but so is practicality, realityand the best fit for the job.
As someone who is ‘truly autistic’ in the definition that this show is using (look up neuroatypical and stop using the word autistic) i interact with people 12-15 hours a day every day, and while I loathe it – i do it
Unless yo’ve been diagnosed as being on the spectrum as I have, please don’t presume you have a clue how hard it is or isn’t – autism isn’t just rain man – move beyond tv and films for your education – please
Speaking as a “truly autistic person”, that’s an incredibly sweeping generalization. I work for a living in a socially oriented field where I routinely have to interact with anywhere between dozens to hundreds of people within the workweek, and maintain personal relationships with my clients. Can it be difficult or exhausting to keep up that level of social interaction on a daily basis? You bet. Can I do it? Absolutely.
Not every autistic person could handle the rigors of being on set, true – just as not every neurotypical person could. The point is though that many can, and have in fact chosen acting as their desired profession. Certain elements you mention, such as memorizing a script, are actually things many autistics excel at. These people have the ability but are not afforded the opportunity. To insinuate that autistic actors couldn’t possibly be up to the challenge, or that in some way it’s more “humane” to keep them out of the business, is simply untrue, and frankly insulting.
It’s because they are not good actors. They may have chosen to act but it doesn’t mean they should be chosen for the part.
