Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Autism Comedy Atypical — Get a Sneak Peek

“Mom, I’m getting older… and at some point, I really, really hope that I get to see boobs.”

That’s the heartfelt (and understandable!) proclamation coming from autistic teen Sam, played by United States of Tara alum Keir Gilchrist, in a new sneak peek of Netflix’s family comedy Atypical. Along with the clip, the streaming service also announced a premiere date for the eight-episode series — Friday, August 11 — starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (Weeds, Revenge) as Sam’s mother Elsa.

RELATEDTony Danza Dramedy Good Cop From Monk EP Snags Netflix Series Order

In the clip above, Elsa asks Sam during a car ride if he’s sure dating is something he really wants to do. Isn’t he worried about getting hurt? “Not unless I date a great white shark,” Sam replies matter-of-factly. He thinks it’s good to do things that scare you, but Elsa reminds him that fear plays an important biological role, too, keeping us from walking down dark alleys and encountering “gang boys with knives.” (Gee, thanks, mom.)

But Sam’s pretty set on trying his hand at dating… and maybe seeing a boob or two, if he’s lucky.

Press PLAY on the clip above to get a sneak peek at Atypical, then hit the comments with your first impressions.