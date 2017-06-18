Best TV Quotes
Quotes of the Week: Nashville, Fargo, Drag Race, Veep, Tony Awards and More

By /

Need a last-minute Father’s Day gift? Problem solved: Just present Dad with TVLine’s latest batch of Quotes of the Week.

Quotes of the Week for June 11, 2017
This time around, we’ve got a disconcerting medical opinion on Kingdom, unexpected Downton Abbey love via iZombie, online dating woes on The Carmichael Show and a literary-infused insult on RuPaul’s Drag Race reunion show.

Also featured in this week’s round-up: double doses of the Tony Awards, Fear the Walking Dead, Nashville and Twin Peaks.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

1 Comment
  1. ninergrl6 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 11:52 AM

    I totally missed the Downton Abbey reference on iZombie. Thanks! That show’s one-liners, particularly Major’s, are too often too quick for me to process. Lots of rewinding!

    Reply
